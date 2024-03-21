Movie Review: 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Clears a Low Bar | Culture & Leisure

Forty years after Ghostbusters and after a series of sequels that never lived up to the 1984 original, since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it's fair to wonder, well, who else should we call ? Perhaps it's time, if not to give up the soul entirely, at least to take a look at the old rolodex.
But like the lackluster 2021 installment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife As the company has shown, the half-life of most of today's film franchises is a long tail of diminishing returns that keeps getting longer. While the options are plentiful, sucking Ghostbusters dry would be a centerpiece in Hollywood's nostalgia solution.
However, it's not as simple as that. I'm happy for the 2016 female-led Ghostbusters. Besides starting a minor culture war, it brought together the best comedy ensemble since the original with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and, yes, Chris Hemsworth.
And as easy as it is to label the new one, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, another half-assed retread that it is, somewhat it's also a significant upgrade from Afterlife, which moved the action in Oklahoma and forgot to pack a comedy. . Frozen Empire, returning, thankfully, to New York, is a lighter, more purposeful sequel that has modest charm as an '80s-tinged family adventure.
Ghostbusters' innate appeal was due to its brash blend of adult comedy genres with sci-fi toys that invoked the spirit of Abbott's Costello Meet Frankenstein. When sequels have lost their way, it's usually because they get bogged down in solemnity or special effects when all they really need is Bill Murray's smirk. I would forgive the bad visual effects much sooner than the bland comedic interactions.
Frozen Empire, however, is less organized around a group of fun people wearing proton packs and more around a family. The film more or less opens with the Ectomobile hurtling down Fifth Avenue with Gary (Paul Rudd) behind the wheel, Callie (Carrie Coon) riding shotgun and her children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) behind the wheel. back, all in quarrelsome pursuit of a sewer dragon apparition.
The cast is pretty much the same as Afterlife, but the talent behind the scenes has been revamped. After Jason Reitman took over directing from his father, Ivan Reitman, he is credited here as producer and screenwriter. Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife, is directing Frozen Empire, dedicated to the elder Reitman, who died in 2022.
More than before, you can feel the growing distance from the original Ghostbusters. Harold Ramis died in 2014 and even though Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson all return, they no longer feel like the axis of this cinematic universe. (Aykroyd, however, gives the film a moving quirk as Dr. Raymond Stantz, and Ernie Hudson may be a more powerful presence than ever.)
The familiar-faced ghosts also return in Frozen Empire, which, like its predecessor, doesn't skimp on fan service. That instinct to appeal to die-hard Ghostbusters fans (kind of ridiculous, if we're being honest) .) continues to diminish a franchise that fell back defensively after 2016's Ghostbusters.”
But if you accept Frozen Empire's low aspirations, you might get a pretty enjoyable experience out of it. It's a film that almost feels more like a high-production-value TV pilot for an engaging sitcom, with Rudd as the title character. stepfather, than a big screen event comparable to the original.
The family has moved into the famous fire station, but there are many problems. The contamination unit is stuffed, the mayor (Walter Peck, who played the enemy EPA inspector in the 1984 film) wants to evict him, and there are ominous rumblings related to an object returning the Orb of Garraka and which could awaken a particularly formidable spirit.
People are losing weight. The ghosts are arrested. New Yorkers shrug their shoulders. The formula is respected, but with some lively twists. The star here is Grace, who is drawn into a brief but tender relationship with a ghost (played seductively by Emily Alyn Lind) after a late-night game of chess in Washington Square Park. And Kumail Nanjiani more or less steals the film as a Queens man and reluctant heir to the mystical role of Firemaster. It's funny enough that you're almost convinced, in an overextended film franchise, not to give up the ghost just yet.
” Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, a Sony Pictures release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for supernatural action/violence, language and suggestive references. Running time: 115 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.