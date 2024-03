The Sims film set with Barbie producer Margot Robbie and Loki director

The Sims, one of the biggest names in gaming, is heading to the big screen. Kate Herron, best known for directing the first season of the genre-bending Marvel series Loki, is attached to tackle an adaptation of the game in a hot package that hit studios and streamers this week. Herron will also co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman. LuckyChap, the production company led by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr and which continues to shine in production barbie, will produce the feature film with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Electronic Arts, which published the game, will also be involved as creator and producer. Sims is a life simulation computer game in which players take on the role of an avatar with changing personality traits, skills, and relationships, who performs the mundane tasks of daily life like cooking dinner and decorating a house. The game is built on characters with goals and aspirations. They can also, depending on the game, form their family. After the release of the first game in 2000, the franchise's suburban setting was expanded, via sequels and expansion packs, to include a nearly endless range of settings and tones such as vacation, show business, dating, high school life, and even magic and vampires. The range of characters is also almost endless, although members of the Goth and Landgraab families are among the most important. On one level, Sims share similar traits to those barbie. The game has no real narrative and features characters living their lives, albeit controlled by the players. barbieas a toy, has no narrative, being a doll with an infinite range of careers, controlled by the players. Lee, who will be at the cinema this weekend with horror Late night with the devil, developed an intellectual property that was equally difficult to adapt to the Lego films. These animated features inspired spin-offs and grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. For his part, Herron has shown an affinity for genre-defying material, making it Lokiwith its multiple timelines and worlds, into Marvel's most-watched show on Disney+. Currently, LuckyChap is the hottest production company in Hollywood after the billion-dollar success of barbie and the R-rated Emerald Fennell, Salt burn. Coming soon, the company offers comedy My old asswhich sold at the Sundance Film Festival to MGM Amazon.

