Damien Hirst's The Shark changed my life. Now he has brought a chainsaw to his glorious past | Art

P.maybe we should feel sorry for Damien Hirst. Artistic decline is a terrible fate, even if you have immense wealth to cushion the blow. What artist, what person wants to think that all good things, fireworks and inventiveness belong to the past? But Hirst apparently thinks so. He could hardly admit this more clearly than by dating the formaldehyde animal sculptures made in 2017 back to the 1990s, as whistleblowers revealed to the Guardian.

Young Damien Hirst lived fast and constantly thought about death. At 16, he posed for a photo with a severed head in a mortuary in Leeds. As an emerging artist, he proposed a completely new take on the ancient theme of memento mori by placing dead animals, including a 14-foot-long tiger shark, in tanks of formaldehyde and displaying them as works of art. art. Dry, dusty arguments over whether ready-made objects can be art became irrelevant in the face of Hirst's reminders of our carnal fragility, and for a generation that had grown up with Jaws, it was a nightmare come to life.

It was Hirst who came to mind, not Rembrandt, as I walked through a hospital in Liverpool where my mother was having heart surgery in the 1990s. I told Hirst. I also told him honestly during a Zoom conversation during the pandemic that he inspired me to become an art critic. This shark changed my life. And I was far from alone in loving and being moved by Hirst in the 1990s. At his retrospective at the Tate in 2012, mothers were showing his strange still animals to their young daughters, people from the 90s sharing with their children the feelings that these frightening sculptures created at the time. Yet we now know that Hirst took a chainsaw back to that glorious past by creating new animal displays in 2017 and giving them dates that suggest they were made two decades earlier.

Spot the Difference Mother and Child (Divided), exhibition copy 2007 (original 1993) at Tate Modern. Photography: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

If you've ever seen anything in his art, and I've seen a lot, you can't help but feel betrayed.

Two of the earlier works, Cain and Abel and Myth Explored, Explained, Exploded, do a stunning job of seemingly simulating the qualities that made Hirst special. The third, Dove, is less impressive, but the Pickled Birds series, mostly from the early 2000s, to which it claims to belong, already manifested a Hirst that was turning into self-parody.

Can I differentiate in quality and meaning between the two calves of Cain and Abel side by side, the brothers separated in their separate tanks, which Hirst dates to 1994, and the actual works from this period, notably Mother and Child ( divided) which won him the prize. 1995 Turner Prize? No, since one marinated beast really resembles another. Hirst now claims that some of the dates he gave to his formaldehyde works indicate the year they were made, while others relate to the year of conception. Yet the disconcerting time shifts revealed by the Guardian threaten to poison Hirst's entire artistic biography.

A real one but a copy, a copy yet real of the Duchamps Fountain. Photography: Nils Jorgensen/REX

Hirst says the dating of a piece of concept art represents the date of conception and that there is no industry standard. But let's be clear, this is very far from being a common practice, even in conceptual art. In fact, because much of it is ephemeral and must be remade for museums and exhibitions, conceptual art is particularly concerned with precision and detail. This long tradition of careful dating of this art was established by none other than the inventor of conceptualism and the ready-made, Marcel Duchamp. Duchamp chose ordinary objects as art and created, before the First World War, works whose existence was above all intellectual, for a small avant-garde audience. By the time he became a famous pop star in the 1960s, what he called my sex maniac phase, his legendary ready-mades such as the bicycle wheel, snow shovel and urinal were gone since a long time. So he allowed the replicas but each one is honestly cataloged as such, including Tates Fountain (the urinal), which not only has a detailed certification and a long catalog entry but is even signed on the back Marcel Duchamp 1964. It is real but a copy, a copy yet real. Hirst himself followed this Duchampian precedent when he made a new version of Mother and Child (Divided): on the Tate website it is carefully described as a 2007 exhibition copy (original 1993).

The conceptual art movement of the 1960s, inspired by Duchamp, wanted to eliminate the material art object and, with it, the market. He produced art in the form of a philosophical text or set of instructions. These approaches are completely different from Hirst's practice, which is highly physical and material.

A spectacular museum of forgeries Hirst inspects treasures from the wreck of the Incredible in 2017. Photography: Awakening/Getty Images

So Hirst has delved into some truly bizarre territory by showing new works with dates that indicate to anyone vaguely familiar with artistic conventions that they were made more than two decades earlier than they were. Two decades is another artistic life. What was he thinking? A clue could be its exhibition Treasures from the Wreck of the Incredible, which opened in Venice the same year, 2017. It included a spectacular museum of forgeries; a deadpan, fabricated assemblage of armor, jewelry, and erotic statues claiming to come from ancient civilizations. It was his best exhibition of this century, absurdly kitsch and mind-boggling but also witty. Did this give rise to the idea of ​​intervening in your own timeline?

What he did seems to me to be a bitter private joke, not only against the art world, which probably deserves it, but also against history itself. Hirst's formaldehyde animals will always be part of the history of late 20th century Britain. At least that's what I assumed. Today, he has not only raised questions about the origins of his catalog, but he has also destroyed any belief we might cling to in his creative future.

Today, Hirst paints terrible seascapes and gardens and plays pointless games with digital tokens and the market. There is no heart in any of this. His creation of sculptures backdated to his younger, better days reveal an artist so comfortably numb that he can philosophically ponder his own creative death. So what was so different about me? he seems to ask, like a Henry James or Oscar Wilde horror story in which the ghost of a cynical, exhausted old master haunts his younger, brilliant self.

But you can never go back. In doing so, the older and talentless Hirst peed everywhere in his youth. It’s a parable of sorts, and a devastating one.