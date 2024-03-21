As Jyothika starrer Shaitaan crosses the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, the actor thanks the team with a heartfelt video. Watch | Bollywood News





After a gap of 26 years, actress Jyotika recently made a majestic return to Hindi cinema, where she began her career in 1998 with Priyadarshan's Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Satan also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in key roles alongside Jyotika. As the film continues to enjoy success at the box office, Jyotika recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to her Shaitaan co-stars and team members for all the wonderful memories. The reel that Jyotika shared in the post begins with a photo of her with husband Suriya and Shaitaan stars Ajay and Madhavan. The video also features various moments shared by the actor with the film's cast, crew and his family, captured in London and other locations where Shaitaan was filmed. “Some films are just destinations! But Shaitaan was a journey… A journey of happiness, memories, creativity, talent and friends to last a lifetime. Thank you Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Jio Studios for taking me on this enriching journey. Congratulations to the whole team,” she wrote as a description of the reel. Check out Jyotika’s reel here: Released on March 8, Vikas Bahl's supernatural horror film has already become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, earning Rs 153.6 crore worldwide. On Tuesday, Shaitaan recorded an overall occupancy rate of 12.95 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 9.07 percent, the rate improved throughout the day, albeit at a snail's pace, recording 12.65 percent l In the afternoon, 13 percent during the evening broadcasts and peaking at 17.06 percent during the night sessions. . In her review of the film, The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta wrote: After whetting our appetites with some well-staged command and control sequences, Ajay Devgn takes over. And how can a hero, even if he has until then allowed himself to be beaten and bloodied, not win? Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

