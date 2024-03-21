Fawzia Mirza says 'The Queen of My Dreams' helped her embrace her queer Muslim identity

Growing up in rural Nova Scotia in the 1990s, Fawzia Mirza says she connected with her Pakistani heritage through watching Bollywood films.

But with few Hindi films exploring romance between LGBTQ+ characters, she couldn't fully identify with the love she saw on screen.

I was really struggling with whether I could be queer and Muslim and still love Bollywood romance, Mirza said during a virtual call from Chicago, where she was directing an episode of Disney Plus' upcoming comedy Deli Boys .

Watching these films, I wanted that kind of all-consuming love. I wanted to be carried away by my feet. And if those stories aren't crafted in a way that includes you, then you need to reinvent them.

Mirza says that's what motivated his first short film, The Queen of My Dreams, released in 2012, which reimagined the 1969 Bollywood classic, Aradhana, in a queer light.

In making this film, I really discovered that yes, I can be all of these identities. But also, making art really saved my life.

She says the film also played a role in public recognition of her queer identity.

Showing the film at festivals really helped me stand out from the crowd and really helped me see the power of art and the impact it could have not only on me, but on others as well. people.

Twelve years later, the writer-director has taken The Queen of My Dreams from a short film to a play to her first feature film, which hits theaters across Canada on Friday.

Amrit Kaur, from Markham, Ontario, of Craves Sex Lives of College Girls, plays Azra, a queer Muslim graduate student who flies to Pakistan after the sudden death of her father Hassan, played by Ottawa native Hamza Haq , from CTVs Transplant.

Once there, she and her religiously conservative mother Mariam, played by Nimra Bucha of Disney Plus's Ms. Marvel, are forced to confront their strained relationship head-on.

The film's mother-daughter dynamic closely mirrors that of Mirza.

I come from a conservative family and it was a challenge, she says.

Her 2015 play Me, My Mom and Sharmila, from which The Queen of My Dreams is adapted, tells the story of how she came out to her mother.

At that point, I was really trying to reconcile my own understanding of who I am and my relationship with my family and my mother. I think at the heart of all my work is the question: How can we become who we are?

Mirza structures The Queen of My Dreams as two coming-of-age tales set over three decades.

The story begins in 1999, when Azra and Mariam struggle with their differences. Interspersed are glimpses of Azra's upbringing in Nova Scotia, beginning with her family's arrival in 1989. The narrative also delves into the life of 22-year-old Mariam in Karachi in 1969, when she fights with his own overbearing mother.

“It’s a mother-daughter story but it’s also a love letter to mothers,” says Mirza.

“It’s a story of love and compassion, and to understand yourself, you have to look to the past.”

Taking inspiration from Aradhana, which uses an actor to play a father and son at specific ages, Kaur doubles as Azra in 1999 and the younger version of her mother.

Several daydream passages see Azra and Miriam imagining themselves as protagonists in Bollywood films.

I would say that the Bollywood genre is quite strange, just in the fact that its form is so big and so dreamy and therefore not just one thing, says Mirza.

She adds that by recontextualizing Hindi films with LGBTQ heroes, we see that we can experience that magical fairytale romance of Bollywood no matter who we are, no matter who we love.

Mirza says all of his projects come from a deeply personal place.

My process of finding myself and finding self-love has been the process of making films over the years. People go to therapy. I think making films has been a form of that for me.

She is planning a feature film called Heirloom, about a woman who enlists her gay friends to help her steal a precious family heirloom from her mother, who adamantly refuses to pass it on for her wedding.

It’s kind of a heist movie/Bridesmaids kind of vibe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press