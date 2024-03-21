How Trumps Access Hollywood tape could still be released during his silent trial





Manhattan prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush money case can't play the infamous Access Hollywood tape for the jury unless Trump's defense team gives the judge a reason to allow them. In a pre-trial decisionJudge Juan Merchan said prosecutors from District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office could obtain testimony about the 2005 recording which contained sexual comments that the defendant feared could harm his presidential aspirations. The judge noted that the recording, which surfaced a month before the 2016 presidential election, is relevant to charges of falsifying business records because it helps establish Trump's intent and motive for allegedly paid Stormy Daniels and then tried to cover it up. But the judge ruled there was no need for the recording itself to be entered into evidence or played for the jury. The former president has pleaded not guilty. However, in a potentially important caveat, Merchan said he might reconsider his decision if the defense opens the door. However, in a potentially important caveat, Merchan said he might reconsider his decision if the defense opens the door. What does it mean to open the door, you may be wondering? This is when one party to the trial does something that allows the other party to present evidence that they otherwise could not. Here it could happen if the defense create a misleading impression regarding the evidence in question. The judge will assess at the time, at his discretion, whether the line is crossed into gate opening territory. As it stands, Merchan's ruling on the tape is pretty good for Trump, as the jury would not be able to hear directly the defendants' own words about seizing women's genitals due to of his fame. In a court filing before Mercans' decision, prosecutors wrote that the release of the tapes caused panic within the campaign regarding the defendants' electoral prospects and ultimately served as a catalyst to consummate the Stormy Daniels payment. But Merchan ruled that a compromise was warranted, to avoid undue prejudice to the defendant. Now, assuming a trial happens at some point, it recently ran into a delay issue that could be resolved next week. Trump's lawyers just need to make sure they don't question this evidence in a way that allows prosecutors to release the tape themselves. It's a door they don't want to open. Subscribe toDeadline: Legal Newsletterfor weekly updates on top legal news, including Supreme Court news, Donald Trump cases and more.

