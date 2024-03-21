Actor Daniel Dae Kim named honorary citizen of Seoul





By Jung Da Hyun Actor, producer and activist Daniel Dae Kim has been named an honorary citizen of Seoul, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday. Kim is widely recognized for his television roles on ABC's “Lost” and CBS' “Hawaii Five-O.” He served as executive producer of ABC's “The Good Doctor,” an American remake of the Korean series of the same title. He has been filming in Seoul since February and is working on a new drama series, “Butterfly,” as lead actor and executive producer, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. Production will continue in and around Seoul, as well as Andong in North Gyeongsang Province and Busan, until June. “Butterfly,” a spy thriller series, will be filmed in Seoul for more than four months, marking the longest production run ever by an international production in the city. The team plans to hire 200 local crew members throughout filming. Filming the series in Seoul was made possible thanks to Kim's deep affection and respect for the city and the Seoul Location Support program, which facilitates filming in the city. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon launched the program in 2007, with the aim of attracting international film productions to the city. The city aims to invite internationally renowned producers and showcase the different filming locations and infrastructure that Seoul has. The city hopes the series, stemming from Kim's respect and love for Korea, will generate promotional benefits by showcasing the city's beauty to a global audience. “While I am a proud American citizen, I am also immensely proud of my Korean heritage,” Kim said. “Receiving this honorary citizenship bridges both my past and present and has made me feel as welcome in Korea as I do in the United States.” By granting Kim honorary citizenship, the city government aims to cultivate a more favorable atmosphere among international film producers and further promote Seoul's localization support program to attract a wide range of Hollywood blockbusters in filming in the city. “I believe 'Butterfly' will play a role in showcasing the city's beauty to a global audience and sparking other creative productions, becoming a springboard for Seoul to become the center of creative industries,” Oh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2024/03/113_371062.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos