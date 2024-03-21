Foster + Partners’ Hollywood Tower “The Star” Wrapped in Sky Gardens





Foster + Partners’ Vertical Creative Oasis Hollywood, Angels is set to hit another booming milestone with the unveiling of revised designs for The Star, a billion-dollar vertical creation desk campus envisaged by Foster + Partners. Located on a two-acre plot of land at 6061 W. Sunset Boulevard, this project is being developed by The Star LLC, with the goal of creating a platform for Hollywood's top content creators. Designed by architect Norman Foster, The Star takes the form of a dynamic spiral tower. Spacious floor tiles, large outdoor spaces and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows will provide 360-degree views of the cityscape, the Hollywood Sign and Californiabeyond the Pacific coast. The real centerpiece of the building will be its lush spiral gardens, rising from street level to the rooftop restaurant. images © Foster + Partners the “workplace of the future” Maggie Miracle, CEO of The Star LLC, and architect Norman Foster, founder of Foster + Partners, highlights the project's focus on fostering a vibrant creative community in Hollywood. “The Star” is designed to blend indoor and outdoor workspaces, providing spaces for collaboration as well as spaces for quiet contemplation and innovation. Foster describes the project as a “true reflection of the workplace of the future', nourishing creativity and collaboration through its unique design.

Los Angeles will soon see a new landmark, The Star, a vertical creative office campus “the star” embodies the spirit of Hollywood Nigel Dancey, leading the design team at Foster + Partners, highlights how the form of the building not only offers breathtaking views, but also embodies the spirit of Hollywood itself. “The Star” prioritizes natural light and ventilation, creating a healthy and productive working environment for its tenants. Patrick Campbell, senior associate at Foster + Partners, explains this focus on sustainability: 'Cascading gardens and natural light create a healthy, highly productive work environment.'

located on Sunset Boulevard, The Star aims to attract Hollywood's top content creators The Star is expanding beyond its main office space, aiming to become an integral part of the Hollywood scene. The street level will feature a pedestrian zone with an expansive LED display, inviting restaurants, community spaces, a theater and gallery. This emphasis on audience engagement promises to make The Star a vibrant destination, not only for its tenants, but for the entire Hollywood community.

designed as a spiral tower, The Star offers spacious workspaces, outdoor space and panoramic views

cascading gardens will climb outside, becoming the building's distinctive feature

