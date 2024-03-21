Entertainment
Revisiting Rani Mukerji's 5 Iconic Roles on Her Birthday That Broke Stereotypes | Bollywood
Rani Mukerji has carved her own path in her film career that spans over two decades. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat has come a long way. Rani has been a part of both commercial and arthouse cinema and has always tried to strike a balance while playing diverse characters. Whether it was expressing impactful feelings, dancing energetically, or lip-syncing romantic songs, she always gave her best. However, the most unique aspect of her filmography is playing strong but relatable women on screen. A look at some of her iconic roles that broke stereotypes about female characters and storytelling in Indian cinema. (Read more: Rani recalls how Aditya Chopra's films failed at the box office post-pandemic)
Youva
Rani portrayed Shashi, a Bengali housewife married to a goon named Lallan Singh from Bihar in Yuva. His on-screen chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan who plays Lallan was perfect in the Mani Ratnam directorial. Apart from showcasing student politics, Rani's portrayal of a woman who chooses to stay in an abusive marriage was one of the crucial aspects of Yuva. Without lengthy monologues, the actor evoked a range of emotions that women experience in a household fueled by guns and violence. Shashi's character is neither a victim nor a heroic one as she chooses to make peace with a toxic spouse. However, the realism with which Rani played her role resonates with the audience. There is a well-rounded approach that is neither flashy nor larger than life. A well-constructed story that does justice to the talent of Rani and Abhishek.
Veer-Zaara
Rani played the role of a Pakistani lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui in Yash Chopra's romantic drama Veer-Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta in pivotal roles. Rani's character defends the case of an Indian Air Force pilot accused of espionage by the Pakistani government. Shah Rukh plays squadron leader Veer Pratap Singh who falls in love with Zara Hayat Khan of Pakistani origin, according to Preity. The film was made at a sensitive time in 2004 and aimed to bridge the gap between neighboring countries. The film conveys the idea of love beyond cultural or geographical barriers. However, it was Rani's portrayal that added conviction to the narrative. She looked convincing as an empathetic and fair lawyer who equates justice with humanity.
Black
Rani portrayed Michelle McNally, who loses her sight and hearing while recovering from an illness at age two in Black. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was based on the novel The Story of My Life by Helen Keller. The film was ahead of its time because very few filmmakers were willing to go against conventional norms of storytelling. Rani's Michelle and Amitabh Bachchan's Debaraj Sahai make Black a love story between a student and her mentor. The acting prowess of both actors amicably complements Sanjay's vision of songless yet engaging cinema. Rani's efforts to imbibe Michelle's soul are visible in every frame of Black. Her only performance without lip sync songs or dialogue aside from her character's background vocals breaking the fourth wall resonated with the audience. The film was a turning point in many ways because it gave actors and filmmakers the courage to think outside the box and try their hand at cinema.
Mardaani Franchise
Rani played the role of an Indian police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy who single-handedly leads the fight against criminals. Both installments of the Mardaani franchise deal with crime against women and the rotten ecosystem that justifies gender crimes based on orthodox social beliefs. Rani's Shivani fights not only gangsters and murderers but also the patriarchal mentality of officials who are unapologetic about victim shaming. Sensitive issues like human trafficking and stalking have been portrayed with utmost realism in Mardaani and Mardaani 2. Rani's acting prowess once again sets the bar as she plays a tough cop with a artistic finesse.
Ms Chatterjee against Norway
The film, inspired by true events, tells the story of an Indian couple whose five-month-old daughter is kidnapped by Norwegian authorities. Nikkhil Advani, the director of Ashima Chibber, looks at the plight of a mother fighting an entire nation to get her daughter back. At a time when filmmakers only enjoyed high-octane action and visual effects, Rani once again took on a challenging role which was well-received by the audience. Her portrayal of Mrs. Debika Chatterjee once again proved her ability to push the boundaries beyond her comfort zone. However, despite the character's vulnerability and helplessness, Rani hits the mark by portraying human resilience and the determination of a parent.
