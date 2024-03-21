Union members protest alleged further cuts

The already tenuous relationship between Condé Nast and the union which represents around 550 of its employees at Vanity Fair, Vogue And GQamong other publications, seems to be hanging by a thread.

On Wednesday afternoon, about 35 members of the Condé union marched to leaders' offices to protest further layoffs that they say were threatened during Tuesday's collective negotiations. During Tuesday's first contract bargaining session, the company announced plans to add five additional employees to its pre-existing list of employees who are reportedly on the verge of being laid off and warned that the company could add more, according to the Condé union, which also represents Condé workers. Nast Entertainment, Enjoy your food, Allure, Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Epicurious, Teen Vogue, Glamor And Self. (A few New Yorker employees negotiate in a separate union.)

The Condé union further claims that the company did not present any counter-proposals to the previous week's union demands – on remote work and paid leave, for example – during Tuesday's Zoom meeting, in which management apparently ended abruptly.

Meanwhile, Condé Nast filed an unfair labor practice complaint Tuesday against the Condé union's umbrella organization, the NewsGuild of New York, for “superficial and bad faith bargaining,” according to a company memo distributed to employees belonging to the Condé union. . The reasons given by the company include that in four months of negotiations “they [the union] We have not yet seriously addressed our downsizing proposal,” making a single layoff-related proposal in December that called for a minimum of seven months of severance and COBRA for affected staff members and in requesting only 28 reductions, instead of the 94 initially proposed.

“We have also informed the union that we will begin proposing savings measures to offset the cost of ongoing payroll costs that are not included in our 2024 budget,” the memo said. “Despite our best efforts to avoid this, the union's delay leaves us with no choice but to make these savings. Today we informed the union that we would be adding additional roles to the proposed reduction list.

In a statement, New York NewsGuild President Susan DeCarava called the accusation “a blatant attempt to force us to accept their [management’s] redundancy plans. She added: “As we have done throughout the negotiations, we are prepared to negotiate when management wants to stop the theater and negotiate in good faith. »

The new layoffs were proposed almost two weeks after Axios reported that Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch said the company “is not considering further reductions,” which angered the union and its members. Lynch first announced that the company intended to lay off five percent of its workforce on November 1, and the Condé union has been negotiating these reductions ever since. Before Tuesday, the company told the union it was monitoring 94 union members, or about 17 percent of the Condé union. “What happened on Tuesday was a crude display of management playing with people’s livelihoods. » Vanity Fair said social media manager Mark Alan Burger in a statement. “This is simply unacceptable and we are showing it today.”

According to Vanity Fair Editor and steward Erin Vanderhoof, who attended Wednesday's protest, neither Lynch nor chief content officer and global editorial director Anna Wintour were present in the offices during the protest. Management gathered in a room while staff demonstrated. “I can't tell you where these five jobs came from or even if there are only five because it wasn't clear, but I can tell you that some of the people already on the list are very fundamental to helping Condé Nast weather the storm of the entire digital media decade,” she said.

Employees who are on the layoff list have been informed that they will be reassigned to a group separate from their previous brands, called the “Central Content Unit,” according to a person familiar with the matter. Although the exact work the CCU will perform is still unknown (staff members are expected to receive their assignments on Monday, March 25), the group will report to Chris DiPresso, vice president of finance and content operations.

The Condé union and management have been negotiating a first union contract since September 2022. Relations between these two parties have been controversial since the announcement of the layoffs on November 1, with the NewsGuild of New York (parent union of the Condé union) having filed a first complaint for unfair labor practices. accusations against the company in January and employees staging a walkout on January 23, the day nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced – a major news day for titles like Vanity Fair. The NLRB has not yet ruled on the NewsGuild's unfair labor practice charge.

The parties are expected to resume negotiations on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Lachlan Cartwright.

5:45 p.m. Updated to change the number of bargaining unit members from approximately 550 to 400.