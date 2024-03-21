Shreyas Talpade, horror comedy starring Tusshar Kapoor titled Kapkapiii | Bollywood





Mumbai, The upcoming horror-comedy starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor is titled Kapkapiii, the makers announced on Thursday. HT Image The film is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, best known for films such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money. Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi have written the screenplay. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Talpade said the upcoming comedy film would be a welcome break for audiences from thrillers and patriotic films. Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark or patriotic, audiences can expect a true horror comedy. While there is always a laugh, there are sequences where you will fall out of your chair laughing, as well as moments that will give you goosebumps,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement. Talpade, who suffered a heart attack in December 2023, said he was happy to reunite with his Golmaal co-star Kapoor and Sivan, with whom he worked in the 2006 film Apna Sapna Money Money. It's like you're working with two of your brothers. I also think there is a certain level of maturity in your performance after years of experience, and that seems to have happened to me and Tusshar. Sangeethji has the ability to understand our strengths and utilize them to the fullest, the actor said. Kapoor, who worked with Sivan on the 2005 adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, said he agreed to do the film because he had the opportunity to explore a new character. I really enjoyed the storyline. The team had a very good atmosphere, especially Mr. Sangeeth, with whom I have already worked. My character falls into the realm of comedy and horror, but it is very different from what I have portrayed in my previous films, he added. Kapkapiii also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shreyas-talpade-tusshar-kapoor-starrer-horror-comedy-titled-kapkapiii-101711002777786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos