Actor Mr. Emmet Walsh dies at 88

Mr. Emmet Walsh, the actor who brought his unmistakable face and unsettling presence to films like Single Blood And Blade Runnerdied at the age of 88, his manager announced Wednesday.

Walsh died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in St. Albans, Vt., said his longtime manager, Sandy Joseph.

The muscular, stocky-faced Walsh often played good ol' boys with bad intentions, as he did in one of his rare leading roles as a crooked Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' debut film, the neo-noir of 1984. Single Blood.

Joel and Ethan Coen said they wrote the role of Walsh, who would win the inaugural Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor for the role.

Walsh plays private detective Loren Visser in Joel and Ethan Coens' film Single Blood (1984). Getty Images

Critics and moviegoers relished the moments he appeared on screen.

Roger Ebert once observed that no film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be completely bad.

Walsh played a crazed sniper in the 1979 Steve Martin comedy The moron and a doctor examining the prostate in the 1985 Chevrolet Chase Fletch.

In the years 1982, Blade Runnera film he called exhausting and difficult to make with perfectionist director Ridley Scott, Walsh plays an uncompromising police captain who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement to hunt down cyborgs.

Walsh plays Captain Bryant in a scene from Ridley Scotts Blade Runner (1982). Warner Bros./IMDB

Born Michael Emmet Walsh, his characters led people to believe he was from the American South, but he could hardly have come from further north.

Walsh grew up on Lake Champlain in Swanton, Vermont, just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border, where his grandfather, father and brother worked as customs agents.

He attended a small local high school with a graduating class of 13, then Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

He performed exclusively on stage, with no intention of doing otherwise, for a decade, working in summer and repertory companies.

Walsh slowly began making film appearances in 1969 with a small role in Restaurant Alicesand only began playing leading roles almost a decade later, when he was in his forties, making his breakthrough in 1978. Normal timein which he played Dustin Hoffman's smug and rude parole officer.

Walsh was shooting Silkwood with Meryl Streep in Dallas in the fall of 1982 when he received the offer to Single Blood of the Coen brothers, then budding filmmakers who had seen and loved him in Normal time.

Walsh on the set of Single Blood. River Road Productions/Circle/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

My agent called me with a script written by children for a low-budget film, Walsh said. the Guardian in 2017. It was a Sydney Greenstreet type role, complete with Panama suit and hat. I thought it was pretty fun and interesting. They were 100 miles away in Austin, so I went there early a day before filming.

Walsh said the filmmakers didn't even have enough money to take it to New York for the opening, but he would be amazed that first-time filmmakers produced something this good.

I saw it three or four days later when it came out in Los Angeles, and I was like, Wow! he said. Suddenly my price increased five times. I was the guy everyone wanted.

In the film, he plays Loren Visser, a detective assigned to follow a man's wife, then paid to kill her and her lover.

Visser also acts as narrator, and the opening monologue, delivered in a Texas drawl, included some of Walsh's most memorable lines.

Today in Russia they have everything mapped out so that everyone shoots for everyone. That's the theory, anyway, says Visser. But what I know is Texas. And down here, you are alone.

Walsh on the set of Single Blood. River Road Productions/Circle/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

He was still working until the late 80s and recently made guest appearances on the television series. The right gemstones And American gigolo.

And his more than 100 film credits included director Rian Johnson's 2019 family murder mystery, Knives outand director Mario Van Peebles western Band of outlawsreleased this year.

Johnson was among those paying tribute to Walsh on social media.

Emmet arrived with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a small-print, single-spaced, double-column list of modern classics that filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills that he handed out to the whole team,” Johnson tweeted. . Don't spend it and you'll never be broke. Absolute legend.