8 Inspiring Bollywood Movies Like 12th Fail To Binge Watch

The biographical drama 12th Fail has left a lasting impact on audiences in 2023, captivating them with its storyline and performances. Centering on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film featured an A-list cast including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film received both critical acclaim and commercial success. If you were moved by this remarkable film, here is a list of more inspiring films like 12th Fail.
8 Bollywood Movies Like 12th Fail to Motivate You:
1. Dasvi (2022)
- Duration : 2 hours 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Film genre: Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur
- Director: Tushar Jalota
- Writer: Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai
- Release year: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Dasvi, one of the Hindi films like 12th Fail, a corrupt and uneducated politician finds himself imprisoned. During his time behind bars, he underwent a profound transformation when he realized the importance of education and decided to obtain his 10th grade diploma.
2.Super 30 (2019)
- Duration : 2 hours 33 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Film genre: Biography/Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- Writer: Sanjeev Dutta
- Release year: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Super 30 stands out among inspirational films like 12th Fail. Based on the remarkable true story of mathematician Anand Kumar, the film follows his extraordinary journey of mentoring 30 underprivileged students to help them ace one of India's toughest entrance exams: the Exam entry into IIT.
3. Hichki (2018)
- Duration : 1 hour 56 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Film genre: Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Rani Mukerji
- Director: Siddharth P Malhotra
- Writer: Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap
- Release year: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Hichki is one of the exceptional films like 12th Fail. In this heartwarming film, a woman with Tourette syndrome defies societal expectations by taking a job as a teacher at an elite school, where she perseveres and transforms her perceived weakness into her greatest strength.
4. Dangal (2016)
- Duration : 2 hours 41 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Film genre: Biography/Sport/Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Release year: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV/Amazon Prime Video
Dangal is undoubtedly one of the Bollywood films like 12th Fail. The film revolves around the inspiring journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who harbors the dream of winning a gold medal for his country. Undeterred by societal norms, he takes an unconventional path by training his daughters in the sport of wrestling.
5. English Vinglish (2012)
- Duration : 2 hours 14 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Film genre: Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- Writer: Gauri Shinde
- Release year: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5
The story of English Vinglish revolves around Shashi, a devoted housewife who is ridiculed by her family due to her lack of English proficiency. Through her journey of self-discovery and empowerment, Shashi not only learns the language, but also finds her confidence and worth as a mother and wife.
6. 3 Idiots (2009)
- Duration : 2 hours 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Film genre: Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani
- Director: Raj Kumar Hirani
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
- Release year: 2009
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
3 Idiots is one of the motivational movies like 12th Fail. Centering around three friends studying at an Indian engineering college, the film highlights the immense social pressures and expectations prevalent within the education system and highlights the importance of following one's dreams.
7. On Earth (2007)
- Duration : 2 hours 42 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Film genre: Family/Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda
- Director: Aamir Khan
- Writer: Amole Gupté
- Release year: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In the emotional tale of Taare Zameen Par, viewers are introduced to Ishaan, a young boy whose academic struggles lead to criticism from his parents and his eventual enrollment in a boarding school. However, the story takes a poignant turn when his art teacher recognizes Ishaan's dyslexia.
8. Chak De! India (2007)
- Duration : 2 hours 28 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Film genre: Sports/Drama
- Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla
- Director: Shimit Amin
- Writer: Jaideep Sahni
- Release year: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Chak De! India is one of the inspiring movies like 12th Fail. The film is about a coach tasked with training a women's hockey team, made up of players from diverse backgrounds. Through his leadership and guidance, the coach helps the team overcome their difficulties and personal differences, transforming them into a formidable force on the field.
