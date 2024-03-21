8 Inspiring Bollywood Movies Like 12th Fail To Binge Watch





The biographical drama 12th Fail has left a lasting impact on audiences in 2023, captivating them with its storyline and performances. Centering on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film featured an A-list cast including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film received both critical acclaim and commercial success. If you were moved by this remarkable film, here is a list of more inspiring films like 12th Fail. 8 Bollywood Movies Like 12th Fail to Motivate You: 1. Dasvi (2022) Duration : 2 hours 5 minutes

2 hours 5 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Film genre: Drama

Drama Cast of movie stars: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Director: Tushar Jalota

Tushar Jalota Writer: Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai

Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai Release year: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix In Dasvi, one of the Hindi films like 12th Fail, a corrupt and uneducated politician finds himself imprisoned. During his time behind bars, he underwent a profound transformation when he realized the importance of education and decided to obtain his 10th grade diploma. 2.Super 30 (2019) Duration : 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Film genre: Biography/Drama

Biography/Drama Cast of movie stars: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Writer: Sanjeev Dutta

Sanjeev Dutta Release year: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Super 30 stands out among inspirational films like 12th Fail. Based on the remarkable true story of mathematician Anand Kumar, the film follows his extraordinary journey of mentoring 30 underprivileged students to help them ace one of India's toughest entrance exams: the Exam entry into IIT. 3. Hichki (2018) Duration : 1 hour 56 minutes

1 hour 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Film genre: Drama

Drama Cast of movie stars: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra Writer: Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap

Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap Release year: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Hichki is one of the exceptional films like 12th Fail. In this heartwarming film, a woman with Tourette syndrome defies societal expectations by taking a job as a teacher at an elite school, where she perseveres and transforms her perceived weakness into her greatest strength. 4. Dangal (2016) Duration : 2 hours 41 minutes

2 hours 41 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Film genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Biography/Sport/Drama Cast of movie stars: Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana

Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra Release year: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV/Amazon Prime Video Dangal is undoubtedly one of the Bollywood films like 12th Fail. The film revolves around the inspiring journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who harbors the dream of winning a gold medal for his country. Undeterred by societal norms, he takes an unconventional path by training his daughters in the sport of wrestling. 5. English Vinglish (2012) Duration : 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Film genre: Drama

Drama Cast of movie stars: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand

Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Release year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5 The story of English Vinglish revolves around Shashi, a devoted housewife who is ridiculed by her family due to her lack of English proficiency. Through her journey of self-discovery and empowerment, Shashi not only learns the language, but also finds her confidence and worth as a mother and wife. 6. 3 Idiots (2009) Duration : 2 hours 44 minutes

2 hours 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Film genre: Drama

Drama Cast of movie stars: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Raj Kumar Hirani

Raj Kumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Release year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video 3 Idiots is one of the motivational movies like 12th Fail. Centering around three friends studying at an Indian engineering college, the film highlights the immense social pressures and expectations prevalent within the education system and highlights the importance of following one's dreams. 7. On Earth (2007) Duration : 2 hours 42 minutes

2 hours 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Film genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Cast of movie stars: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda

Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda Director: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Writer: Amole Gupté

Amole Gupté Release year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix In the emotional tale of Taare Zameen Par, viewers are introduced to Ishaan, a young boy whose academic struggles lead to criticism from his parents and his eventual enrollment in a boarding school. However, the story takes a poignant turn when his art teacher recognizes Ishaan's dyslexia. 8. Chak De! India (2007) Duration : 2 hours 28 minutes

2 hours 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Film genre: Sports/Drama

Sports/Drama Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Writer: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Release year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Chak De! India is one of the inspiring movies like 12th Fail. The film is about a coach tasked with training a women's hockey team, made up of players from diverse backgrounds. Through his leadership and guidance, the coach helps the team overcome their difficulties and personal differences, transforming them into a formidable force on the field. READ ALSO : 10 Best Shah Rukh Khan Movies on Netflix for Your Entertainment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/movies-like-12th-fail-1288156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos