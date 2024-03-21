Jaylon Johnson warns Caleb Williams to keep 'Hollywood' away

See it original article to see the embedded media.

One of the big concerns for the Bears was the impact in the locker room of ousting Justin Fields and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams being drafted to replace him.

Apparently, there is already something moving.

Williams has already proven to be very accessible in terms of interviews and has conducted several interviews from the site of his pro day on Wednesday. He is considered a player and a flashy personality.

But the show could soon be over, depending on how one veteran Bears defensive player sees it. Rookies have to prove themselves, says cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who just got a four-year, $76 million contract extension.

Appearing on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, All-Pro cornerback seemed to sow the seeds of discontent with the fashion train.

“You can't bring that Hollywood thing into the building, especially not with guys who have played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league,” Johnson told Adams. “It's just something that, guys like me, guys like Tremaine (Edmunds), TJ (Edwards). I mean just the vets, now Keenan Allen, you just ask some guys in the locker room. I I have the impression that we will see until the end.

“It's like what you did in college, in Hollywood, you have to prove yourself. That stuff doesn't matter.”

There is no indication that Williams thinks otherwise.

Maybe someone should send a “lighten up Francis” message directly from Sgt. Hulka from Johnson's film “Stripes”.

After all, it's not like anything that's been done in the past has put Lombardi trophies on the shelves at Halas Hall. In fact, whoever is sitting in the lobby must already have cobwebs on them.

Maybe Chicago could use a little Hollywood at this point.

At his pro day on Wednesday, Williams, the Bears' likely No. 1 overall pick, actually did numerous interviews, including one with Fox's Colin Cowherd, in which he gave insight into how he likes to operate on field.

Fans who see film of Williams running around before throwing or running for touchdowns at USC will be surprised to find that he doesn't like running much.

“I don't like running,” Williams told Cowherd from the USC practice field. “I don't like running unless I have to. I don't like running. It may sound like it, but I don't like running.

“I like to throw the ball to my receivers, allowing us all to have fun. It's a lot more fun to be able to throw a dagger 20 yards to my X receiver and let them eat it in the middle of the field.”

Williams tried to appear as detached from the Bears and neutral as possible when asked about them, and that's probably a good thing considering reports that the Falcons are being looked at for tampering based on things. Kirk Cousins ​​reportedly said about pre-free agency process, including a statement involving former Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

When asked about the possibility of coming to No. 1 Chicago, Williams again stated what he said at the combine. He's going to where he was drafted and he'll be excited about that.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to another big city,” he told Cowherd. “I heard they love football. So if it’s the right place, I’m excited for that.

“The fans love football. It's one of the things that I care about the most, it's a place that cares. And so if that was the place, I would be excited. Preparing to win games is what excites me. The most important thing is caring about football, whether it's the fans, the organization, my teammates or myself. Caring about games and winning matches is the most important thing.”

It didn't exactly sound like a Hollywood speech.

This seemed like a talk about winning, and that's something all Bears can do a little more of after failing to put together a winning season every year since 2018.

