bollywood: Ranvir Shorey accuses Mahesh Bhatt of manipulating him while he was dating Pooja Bhatt





Ranvir Shorey's spinoff with Mahesh Bhatt

Ranvir Shorey, known for his versatile performances on the big screen, recently opened up about the challenges he faced in the film industry. In an exclusive conversation with YEARShe candidly shared his experiences, including his fallout with famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Pooja Bhatt. The actor expressed his initial admiration for Mahesh Bhatt saying, “I had high regard for Mr. Bhatt until the fiasco happened while I was seeing his daughter. Then I saw that in reality, whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me. …very deceptive behavior is occurring.” This revelation highlighted what Ranvir perceived as manipulation using his respect for Bhatt. Navigating Industry Dynamics

Additionally, Shorey delved into the prevalent problem of grouping and isolation in Bollywood, especially after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He highlighted the reality of industry dynamics, where individuals are often targeted, sidelined or subjected to malicious rumors to hinder their careers.

“It also happens in politics, in business and in the media. But this part is not glamorous,” Ranvir pointed out, pointing out the less glamorous aspects of the entertainment industry. Reflecting on her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shorey shared fond memories of their friendship, which extended beyond work. He recounted moments of stargazing and discussions about physics, illustrating a side of their camaraderie that went beyond the glitz and glamor associated with the film industry. Filmography of Ranvir Shorey Ranvir Shorey's journey in Bollywood was marked by remarkable performances in films like 'Jism', 'Lakshya', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Bheja Fry', which earned him recognition and the appreciation of the public and critics. His recent work in “Sunflower Season 2” also garnered positive feedback, demonstrating his versatility as an actor. Shorey's revelations about manipulation, gangs, and the less glamorous realities of the film industry provide valuable insight into the challenges faced by artists navigating the world. complex showbiz landscape.

