Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review: A Horrible Sequel

Few legacy sequels are as depressing and unimaginative as 2021's Ghostbusters: The Afterlife, with its sad mix of young, hip Gen Z kids (including a boy named Podcast, for maximum under-18 appeal!) and paycheck-motivated old-timers, as well as its crass use of CGI to resurrect the late Harold Ramis for squishy bathos across the universe. Led by Jason Reitman, son of the original film's director Ivan, it darkly connected its story to its predecessors, reuniting the group (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson) alongside a collection of new members (precocious teenagers, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon), and squeezed the last drops of nostalgia out of a beloved (if outdated) property, while forgetting that what made ghost hunters so uniquely successful in 1984 was that it was a comedy dressed up as a supernatural thriller, not the other way around.

And now, as the great and terrible circle of intellectual property life requires, this has its own discouraging follow-up.

Directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote its screenplay with Reitman, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, premiering March 22, straightens the course of this wayward series as it abandons Oklahoma altogether in order to set its action in Manhattan, where it can spend time in the Ghostbusters firehouse HQ and feature scenes of Ecto-1 racing through busy city streets. after shouting and pushing ghosts. Otherwise, however, this return engagement is another sloppy, joyless adventure that prioritizes action and family drama over humor, exacerbated by the lack of suspense or excitement generated by the latter brawl between the multi-generational Ghostbusters and an undead enemy bent on annihilation. So poorly modernized that it completely transforms its miniStay Puft Marshmallow Men into de facto Minions (all high-pitched gibberish and zany hijinks), it's a retro-contemporary rehash of the weakest genre.

Having moved to the Big Apple to take up their father's profession, Callie Spengler (Coon) and her two children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) feel better about slaying ghosts, as does her boyfriend. Callie, Gary Grooberson (Rudd), who is trying to understand the parameters of his fatherly role in this clan. After a fight with a ghost dragon leaves much of the metropolis in ruins, the heroes are severely reprimanded by the Ghostbusters' old enemy, Walter Peck (William Atherton), who is now mayor of New York and who chooses Phoebe, 15 years, for his role. being too young to take on the responsibilities of the proton pack. This leads to Phoebe being benched and strains her relationship with her mother and Gary, despite the latter's efforts to form a father-daughter bond with the budding genius.

Alone in the park playing chess one evening, Phoebe is joined by a ghostly partner whom she initially assumes to be her grandfather, but who turns out to be Melody (Emily Alyn Lind), who perished ago years in a building fire and longing to die, then she can reunite with her loved ones. They quickly form a romantic relationship which Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire never articulates overtly, and which turns out to be one of many thin threads manipulated by this cumbersome contraption, whose focus is as unstable as the particle beams emanating from the Ghostbusters' iconic weapon. While Phoebe longs to exist on the same dimensional plane as Melodya, she wants this to factor into one of the sillier plot developments. The whole team gets a visit from the OG Ghostbusters and current benefactor Winston Zeddemore (Hudson) of a new research facility where they house ghosts. like zoo animals and have doohickeys that can safely separate ghosts from the inanimate objects they possess.

This technological ability comes in handy when Ray Stantz (Aykroyd) and his sidekick Podcast (Logan Kim) show up with an antique orb that Ray purchased on the cheap from man-child clown Nadeem (Kumail Nanjiani). This relic overflows with paranormal energy, turns everything deadly cold, and is home to an entity that seems particularly interested in the Ghostbusters Containment Unit. A trip by Ray and company to the New York Public Library leads to reunions with other familiar faces (living and deceased) as well as an explanation from a folklore expert (Patton Oswalt) about ancient horned divinity who wants to raise an army to avenge the dead. Kenan and Reitman tease the arrival of these bad guys for what looks like an ice age, and when he finally materializes, he's just a lame CGI bogeyman, better suited to a video game cutscene from the 2005 era than a major film in 2024.

Murray also participates in these shopworn shenanigans, although it seems to have been humanly (or contractually) possible as little as possible. In addition to briefly conducting a scientific question-and-answer experiment on Nanjiani, modeled on his introduction ghost hunters scene, the legendary comedian doesn't take part in this affair until its finale, when he struts into the frame in his classic uniform, throws out a few half-hearted lines and disappears into the background. How Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire manages to botch Murray's encounter years later with Atherton's dickless sleazeball is hard to understand, and yet the film is there, moving past the present moment to a mid-credits coda in which the troublemakers bite-sized Stay Puft make a pitch. for their own feature film spin-off.

There are so many characters in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire that some, like Coon's buzzkill mom Callie, Trevor's afterthought, and Trevor's unremarkable boyfriend Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), simply fall by the wayside. Kenan does his best to juggle his various concerns, but the problem with a venture like this is that striving to both chart a new path with new protagonists and perform greatest hits with favorite veterans of fans just short-circuits everything, including basic plot cohesion and momentum. It all feels a lot like cosplay, although its main flaw is that it foregrounds cacophonous chaos and mediocre melodrama compared to the drollery that defined the first two. ghost hunters movies. One could easily excuse a franchise installment for not being aesthetically avant-garde or narratively plausible. However, wasting a group of generally funny stars on a mediocre round-up that cares more about schmaltz, sound digi, and family-friendly fury than coherent, solid jokes, feels like a death knell, however.