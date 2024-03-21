New names, who is it? Meet the new nominees on the list, including a South Korean actor

(L to R) South Korean actor Kim Jae-hoon, local singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu and local actress Regina Lim are among the first-time nominees for the Top 10 Artists award. popular Star Awards. (PHOTOS: Médiacorp)

Taiwanese entertainer Matilda Tao has been named to the 2024 list of nominees for the Star Awards Top 10 Most Popular Artists for the first time. However, she's not the only newcomer on the list this year.

With a list of 94 names – including 46 women and 48 men – this year's list has “more candidates than ever”.

There are some familiar faces here, including veteran actress Chen Hui Hui, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress six times and won once, and Ah boys to men actor Charlie Goh.

But there are also a few faces that may not be as familiar to local audiences of Mediacorp dramas. So who are the other new faces on the roster?

We'll take a look.

Alfred Soleil

Singaporean artist Alfred Sun began his multi-faceted career in 2010, embarking on his journey as a musician, model and actor. (PHOTO: Médiacorp)

Singaporean musician, model and actor, Alfred Sun began his artistic journey in 2010. He participated in the Singapore leg of the JYP and Alpha ASEAN Region audition, organized by Alpha Entertainment. This audition also spotted talents like Ferlyn G and Tasha Low.

Sun has participated in various singing competition reality shows like The Voice (Malaysia-Singapore) and Jungle Voice. He also starred in the short film “Summer Stun” (2018), and the third season of the LINE TV web drama 'History'.

In 2022, Sun released his single, 'Vampire'and released his first album, 'Eyes on methe next year.

Brian Ng

Local actor Brian Ng began his acting career as a child on the TV show “Kids Central.”We are REM' and the Channel 5 drama'The Heartlanders. (PHOTO: Médiacorp)

Local actor Brian Ng started as a child actor where he starred in Kids Centrals'We are REM'.and Channel 5 drama'The Heartlanders.

He also starred in Channel 8 dramas like 'Let It Shine”, “After the Stars”, “Doppelganger”. Ng's recent projects include the Channel 5 drama 'Close' (2018 – 2022), award-winning local fiction “Third rail”and Channel 8 drama'SHERO.'

Eric Lay

Malaysian actor Eric Lay became known for his supporting roles in local productions such as “A Quest for Healing”.(PHOTO: Médiacorp)

Originally from Malaysia, actor Eric Lay has appeared in supporting roles for local productions. “A Quest to Heal”and in episode nine of ''Ghost Stories of Mr. Zhou Looking for Job'.

The story continues

Kim Jae-hoon

Singer-turned-actor, the South Korean idol has been performing in Taiwan for a decade. (PHOTO: Médiacorp)

A singer-turned-actor, the South Korean idol has performed in Taiwan for the past decade. In 2023, he starred in the local romantic fantasy series, 'Oppa, Saranghae!'alongside Rui En, Tasha Low and Meixin.

Boon Hui Lu

Boon Hui Lu recently starred in the local romantic comedy series 'Until the end,' alongside Romeo Tan and Richie Koh. (PHOTO: Médiacorp)

This Singaporean singer-songwriter turned down a job at a major accounting firm after graduating from Nanyang Technological University.

She moved to Taiwan to pursue her music career and was offered a recording contract with a label there. Two of his compositions were also featured on Taiwanese singer Hebe Tiens' fourth solo album.

Most recently, she starred in the local romantic comedy series 'Until the end' alongside Romeo Tan and Richie Koh. Lu also married her university sweetheart, Singaporean music producer Cheong Waii Hoong, on October 8 last year.

Ferlyn G.

Ferlyn G, real name Ferlyn Wong, is perhaps best known as one of the two Singaporean representatives of the K-pop girl group SKarf. (PHOTO: Médiacorp)

Ferlyn G, also known as Ferlyn Wong, is probably best known as one of the two Singaporean representatives to the K-pop girl group SKarf. She was discovered during the Singapore leg of the JYP and Alpha ASEAN Region audition, organized by Alpha Entertainment.

She rose to fame with the group's debut in 2012, although they broke up two years later. Wong previously spoke about his depression after returning to Singapore, but she got through it thanks to her friends.

One even insisted that she audition for the 2019 local Mandarin romantic comedy. “When the ghost meets the zombie”, and she got the lead role, alongside Nathan Hartono. Wong has since made appearances in a number of drama series on Channel 8, with recent projects including “Oppa, Saranghae!', “Yes, do I?” » and “The sky is always blue”.

Regina Lim

A familiar presence on local screens, actress Regina Lim has played roles in several of Jack Neo's major film franchises, such as 'The Diam Diam' era. (PHOTO: Médiacorp)

A familiar face on local screens, actress Regina Lim has starred in some of Jack Neo's biggest film franchises. She is in both films The Diam Diam era franchise, and Money is not enough 3 – where she plays Mark Lees' on-screen daughter.

Besides Jack Neos projects, Lim also starred in Third railand the HBO Asia Original Series Invisible Storieswhich tells the stories of six residents living in a Singapore public housing estate and stars Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann in the first episode.

The full list of first-time nominees for the award is as follows:

Male

Alfred Soleil Brian Ng Charlie Goh Eric Lay Joe Tsoi Kim Jae-hoon Soo Wee Seng Vincent Lim Yan Wei Xiao Er

Female

Boon Hui Lu Ferlyn G. Lin Ru Ping Mathilde Tao Regina Lim Chen Hui Hui Joy Yes

The public can start voting for their favorite artists from now until April 21 at 7:30 p.m. The voting page can be found here.

