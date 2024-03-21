Entertainment
New names, who is it? Meet the new nominees on the list, including a South Korean actor
Taiwanese entertainer Matilda Tao has been named to the 2024 list of nominees for the Star Awards Top 10 Most Popular Artists for the first time. However, she's not the only newcomer on the list this year.
With a list of 94 names – including 46 women and 48 men – this year's list has “more candidates than ever”.
There are some familiar faces here, including veteran actress Chen Hui Hui, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress six times and won once, and Ah boys to men actor Charlie Goh.
But there are also a few faces that may not be as familiar to local audiences of Mediacorp dramas. So who are the other new faces on the roster?
We'll take a look.
Alfred Soleil
Singaporean musician, model and actor, Alfred Sun began his artistic journey in 2010. He participated in the Singapore leg of the JYP and Alpha ASEAN Region audition, organized by Alpha Entertainment. This audition also spotted talents like Ferlyn G and Tasha Low.
Sun has participated in various singing competition reality shows like The Voice (Malaysia-Singapore) and Jungle Voice. He also starred in the short film “Summer Stun” (2018), and the third season of the LINE TV web drama 'History'.
In 2022, Sun released his single, 'Vampire'and released his first album, 'Eyes on methe next year.
Brian Ng
Local actor Brian Ng started as a child actor where he starred in Kids Centrals'We are REM'.and Channel 5 drama'The Heartlanders.
He also starred in Channel 8 dramas like 'Let It Shine”, “After the Stars”, “Doppelganger”. Ng's recent projects include the Channel 5 drama 'Close' (2018 – 2022), award-winning local fiction “Third rail”and Channel 8 drama'SHERO.'
Eric Lay
Originally from Malaysia, actor Eric Lay has appeared in supporting roles for local productions. “A Quest to Heal”and in episode nine of ''Ghost Stories of Mr. Zhou Looking for Job'.
Kim Jae-hoon
A singer-turned-actor, the South Korean idol has performed in Taiwan for the past decade. In 2023, he starred in the local romantic fantasy series, 'Oppa, Saranghae!'alongside Rui En, Tasha Low and Meixin.
Boon Hui Lu
This Singaporean singer-songwriter turned down a job at a major accounting firm after graduating from Nanyang Technological University.
She moved to Taiwan to pursue her music career and was offered a recording contract with a label there. Two of his compositions were also featured on Taiwanese singer Hebe Tiens' fourth solo album.
Most recently, she starred in the local romantic comedy series 'Until the end' alongside Romeo Tan and Richie Koh. Lu also married her university sweetheart, Singaporean music producer Cheong Waii Hoong, on October 8 last year.
Ferlyn G.
Ferlyn G, also known as Ferlyn Wong, is probably best known as one of the two Singaporean representatives to the K-pop girl group SKarf. She was discovered during the Singapore leg of the JYP and Alpha ASEAN Region audition, organized by Alpha Entertainment.
She rose to fame with the group's debut in 2012, although they broke up two years later. Wong previously spoke about his depression after returning to Singapore, but she got through it thanks to her friends.
One even insisted that she audition for the 2019 local Mandarin romantic comedy. “When the ghost meets the zombie”, and she got the lead role, alongside Nathan Hartono. Wong has since made appearances in a number of drama series on Channel 8, with recent projects including “Oppa, Saranghae!', “Yes, do I?” » and “The sky is always blue”.
Regina Lim
A familiar face on local screens, actress Regina Lim has starred in some of Jack Neo's biggest film franchises. She is in both films The Diam Diam era franchise, and Money is not enough 3 – where she plays Mark Lees' on-screen daughter.
Besides Jack Neos projects, Lim also starred in Third railand the HBO Asia Original Series Invisible Storieswhich tells the stories of six residents living in a Singapore public housing estate and stars Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann in the first episode.
The public can start voting for their favorite artists from now until April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Do you have a tip for a story? E-mail: [email protected].
You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Tic Tac And Twitter. Also see our South East Asia, FoodAnd Games channels on YouTube.
