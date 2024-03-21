Jordan Klepper is best known for its on-the-ground segments at Asset gatherings and elsewhere for “The Daily Show” but, despite the many rallies he attended, the correspondent will readily admit that he never changed anyone's mind at those rallies. It turns out the only thing that really exists is prison for Trump.

In a new “After the Cut” segment, in which that day's host of “The Daily Show” takes questions from the audience, Klepper was asked if he had ever “convinced anyone or been able to show him how incongruous his opinions were.” are compared to their beliefs” at a Trump rally.

“No,” Klepper said bluntly, drawing a huge laugh from the crowd. “No, no, I don’t think it’s something I’ve come close to.”

That said, Klepper remembers meeting a woman during his final field segment in South Carolina who was a former Trump voter and parted ways with him. But the turning point, Klepper revealed, was the imprisonment for his participation on January 6.

“She was arrested for being inside, spent 60 days in jail, and then she came out and changed her mind. And — applaud her! Klepper explained. “Great, and now you just applauded for an insurrectionist.” Look how easy it is? Wow.”

All joking aside, the caller admitted that “it was good talking to him.”

“He's someone I asked, I was like, 'We don't meet a lot of people who feel like they've been through this and then come out the other side,'” he declared. “And she said, I think prison shook her up. And I think she started doing her own research, like she said, and some things didn't add up. And she felt like she was being taken care of.

He added: “So she felt it was her duty to go to this Trump rally and talk to people about what she had experienced. They weren't necessarily good at listening to him. But there is a small glimmer of hope there.

When asked if he thought there was some sort of conversation that could changing his mind, Klepper responded honestly, saying there probably wasn't one — at least in a TV segment.

“Here's what I think: It's hard to change someone's mind. And I think if you approach something like I want to change my mind, you’re not going to get anywhere,” Klepper said. “I think the problem we face now is a crisis of certainty.”

He continued: “I talk to everyone, from all sides, who is very sure of their beliefs. And if you really want someone to see something they've never seen before and cross that divide into believing something else, they have to recognize that they have a sense of uncertainty.

“And if they are approached by someone else, you have to recognize that you also feel a sense of uncertainty. And so I think to change someone's mind, you first have to be a bit of a loser. It seems strange, but you have to concede something to achieve something. So, is this going to happen on a TV show? Doubtful.”

You can watch the full “After the Cut” segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.

