Towanda Drama Club will present “Pinocchio” this week | Arts and entertainment

TOWANDA The Towanda Jr/Sr High School Drama Club has been hard at work preparing for this year's spring musical, My Son Pinocchio: Geppettos Musical Tale. The show opens this Thursday, March 21.

According to director Mindy Glantz, this series proved to be very well suited to a younger cast.

This is Glantz’s third year with the drama club and his second year directing.

Auditions took place before Christmas and practice began during the first week of January. The cast and crew put in extra time at the beginning of the year because they knew no one would be available for rehearsals the week before opening night.

We knew we wouldn't have anyone last week because the dancers were away for competitions, said Glantz, who noted that the juniors and seniors were also unavailable last week due to their travels from respective class.

I was nervous before last night's rehearsal, Glantz said Monday, and it was wonderful. They really brought it.

Looking back on this year's production, she said she was pleasantly surprised at how some of the group's numbers turned out.

“We cast some people in the lead roles for these group numbers that wouldn't necessarily normally be a lead role here, they just seemed to fit that,” Glantz said. They bring a really fun aspect to Satisfaction Guaranteed and Pleasure Island that I don't think we anticipated when we picked up the series.

Seniors in this year's production include Grace Bowen, Matt Glantz, Braeden Pratt, Jocelyn Stroud, Dylan Roof, Spencer Cervantes and Carson Glantz.

Bowen and Matt Glantz play the roles of Blue Fairy and Geppetto, respectively.

Bowen said she has been involved with Towanda musicals since seventh grade and it was the people who made her want to come back.

It's just a great community of people, Bowen said. This is very fun.

Matt Glantz also mentioned the people, saying he enjoys fun laughs with his friends.

“When we miss a word or there’s a funny joke that someone hears, it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Although he's been involved in theater for about a decade, this is Matt's first time playing a lead role, which he says he enjoys a lot.

There's a lot more singing and a lot more stage time, he said.

Bowen plans to attend beauty school after graduation, but she hopes to stay on stage through community theater. Matt Glantz plans to attend college theater while pursuing a degree in occupational therapy.

The younger lead role of Pinocchio went to Callie Napp, a seventh grader who has been performing on stage since first grade.

Napp said one of his favorite parts of theater is being with his friends.

The show will take place in the new high school auditorium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday March 24 at 2 p.m. Opening night Thursday will coincide with the 22nd annual Frank Joyce Memorial Spaghetti. Dinner which will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria with basket drawing at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the musical will be sold at the door, with a reduced rate for students. Although there are no pre-sales for tickets, Glantz said he has never had to turn away a customer during a production.

We have almost 900 seats here, Glantz said. Our shows generally welcome between 300 and 350 people, so we will not sell your tickets.

A reduced rate for Thursday's spaghetti dinner will be available for students and seniors, and children under 5 will eat free. Takeout will be available. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Towanda students who have lost a parent.