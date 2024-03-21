The Bollywood guide to rocking tie-dye this Holi!





Take out the pichkaris and colors, Holi is just around the corner! The mood will be upbeat with masti and mazaa in the air, so make sure your outfit fits perfectly into the Holi party mode! We have a perfect trend for the occasion, tie-dye fashion which embodies a playful vibe with its pops of color. Swirly lehengas in white with pops of tangerine and blue, hot pink tie-dye ensembles, bodycon sarees and halter cholis with pants and shorts will all be highlights. Take inspiration from the stars who have shaken up fashion in so many ways. Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor take on the tie-dye trend in a fun way (Instagram) WHY THIS COLOR STYLE IS SO PREFERRED AT HOLI

This is clearly a celebrity favorite and Bollywood stars have been spotted in the trend on different occasions. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Shilpa Shetty looks svelte in her purple tie-dye saree while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wears a Shibori print tie-dye dress (Instagram) Designer Anushka Khanna loves working with the trend. She says tie-dye is a great way to add a pop of color and personality to your wardrobe. I love showing how versatile it can be, from flowy dresses to bold pantsuits. I also experiment and add our signature embellishments. Plus, mixing and matching unexpected colors and prints is something I enjoy. To get creative, play with bold combinations, embrace colors and patterns, and elevate your look with embroidered details. YES, IT’S VERSATILE: STYLE TIPS TO FOLLOW

Mitali Ambekar, Stylist, Shares Dos and Don'ts Some style rules include keeping one piece as the focal point and opting for a slim, loose fit like Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani did (Instagram) A key tie-dye style rule to know is to keep one piece as the focal point and pair it with solid clothing, such as wearing pants with a solid top.

Keeping Holi festivities in mind, choose bright and vibrant hues like pink, orange, yellow, neons and elements that resonate with summer.

As a fabric choice, choose fabrics that keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Generally, linen and cotton materials work best.

To create coordinated looks with tie-dye images, try experimenting with somewhat fitted and loose silhouettes. By that I mean if the top is fitted make sure the bottom is loose and if the top is loose then some nice fitted shorts would look really nice.

Shibori is a common tie-dye print in summer, so go for it. Other notable elements are diagonal stripes, spirals, ombré effect or faded dyes, all of which are in trend this spring/summer. HOW TO ACCESSORY

While accessorizing your tie-dye look, try color blocking with your sunglasses and hat. Go with a pair of brightly colored sunglasses and a printed scarf (Instagram) Use the colors of the patterns themselves. You can also throw on a tie-dye scarf to act as a bandana to protect hair and for a cool styling element.

