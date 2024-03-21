Baldur's Gate 3 voice actor comes under fire for liking anti-LGBTQ tweets





Frazer Blaxland, the voice actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's beloved tiefling blacksmith Dammon, faces criticism after players noticed this by following a number of controversial Twitter accountsliking tweets promoting homophobia, sexism, transphobia and other bigoted views, and expressing seemingly unwavering support for the IDF's actions in Palestine, which have killed tens of thousands of people. Blaxland (who also voices other Baldur's Gate 3 NPCs, including Anders, Arne Jacobson, and Bunt Chugley) responded to the controversy on March 15 in a tweet now deletedsaying, “To the person who noticed these accounts, thank you for letting me know about it and the harm it caused. This was a very important lesson learned about the importance of who I follow on social media . Before this, I never really gave much thought to hitting the 'Follow' button. In the future, I'll be careful about who I follow, because it matters.” Blaxland also thanked the community for “verifying” him and maintained that following these accounts did not mean he supported or agreed with the opinions of the account owners. But he refused to respond to the plethora of bigoted tweets he personally liked, and later deleted the apology tweet altogether. He hasn't addressed the controversy since, but has continued to retweet fanart of his character from Baldur's Gate 3. Blaxland voice actor Neil Newbon, who voiced Astarion in the award-winning RPG, addressed the controversy directly. in a recent Twitch stream while playing Baldur's Gate 3 alongside his friend, horror writer Tom De Ville, with whom he frequently streams. (De Ville also addressed the situation on Twitter.) “We are proud supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Newbon said in the clip. “This is a safe space for everyone. We are also strongly opposed to the genocide taking place in Palestine… We are anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-homophobic, and always will be. We are distressed by this situation. what happened [with Blaxland]and we just want to make sure that people are aware that we are completely [against] any kind of behavior, and it affected both of us – it affected us a lot. » De Ville agreed, adding: “The most important thing for us is that people feel safe.” Baldur's Gate developer Larian Studios has yet to comment on Blaxland's online behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/baldurs-gate-3-voice-actor-comes-under-fire-for-liking-anti-lgbtq-tweets/1100-6521998/

