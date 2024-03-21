Pakistani star Sarah Khan thanks Indian fans for the success of Zindagi's show 'Abdullapur…': interview

Think Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in The receiver but only with a Pakistani setting, some poetic Urdu dialogues, beautiful people and a lot of pure romance. I described the latest offer from the Zindagi channels Devdas of Abdullapur for you. The series, which premiered on Zindagi channel on February 26, continues to be a fan favorite since its airing.

Touted as “not another love story”, the series focuses on a young woman Gulbano – how two friends Fakhar and Kashif unknowingly fall in love with the same woman while she is obsessed with an invisible poet who calls Devdas of Abdullapur. Things change when one friend poses as the anonymous poet while the other, the original, keeps his name hidden for the sake of friendship.

As the series gains popularity, we contacted the lead actress of the series, Sarah Khan, who plays Gulbano, the woman desired by the two friends, played by actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Raza Talish.

Here are the edited excerpts from the chat:

WON: Gulbano is loved and adored by everyone. What did you really like about this role?

Sarah Khan: Playing the rich and well-articulated character of Gulbano was a challenge. The intricacies of her character, from being the embodiment of angelic grace and beauty to navigating the deep grief of losing her parents, offered a wide spectrum of emotions to explore as as an actor. The duality of her life as sole heir to her father's fortune and victim of mistreatment at the hands of her uncle provides a complex and gripping tale that I found intriguing.

WON: The show was a huge success. What do you think was the highlight of the show?

Sarah Khan: The zenith of Abdullahpur Ka Devdas for me, it was the deep exploration of sacrifice and selfless love. As Gulbano's journey unfolds, the revelation of true identities and the complex dynamics between Fakhar, Kashif and herself lead to a climactic moment of emotional intensity.

The scenes capture the essence of the human spirit, laying bare the complexity of relationships and the sacrifices made for love. The narrative crescendos with Gulbano's pursuit of his idealized “Devdas”, intertwining the characters' fates in a compelling and unpredictable manner.

The Indian connection of the series

WON: Devdas of Abdullapur is an Indian production. The series has also received a lot of love from your Indian fans. Do you want to say anything to your fans in India?

Sarah Khan: I am incredibly grateful for the immense love and support you have given me and our projects. Abdullahpur Ka Devdas holds a special place in my heart and I'm excited to bring the character of Gulbano to life in a story that promises to be both poignant and thought-provoking. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with me and Zindagi. I am delighted that you will witness the unique story of love, sacrifice and self-discovery that Abdullahpur Ka Devdas takes place. Your continued support means the world to me and I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this new chapter. WON: Do you consume Indian content, especially Bollywood?

Sarah Khan: Absolutely! I enjoy and appreciate a diverse range of content, including Bollywood films. The Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood, has produced timeless classics and contemporary masterpieces. The storytelling, dynamic cinematography and rich cultural elements depicted in Bollywood films have always held my interest. Be it the soulful music, gripping narratives or remarkable performances from talented actors, Indian cinema has a unique charm that resonates across the world.

I find inspiration in the variety of genres and themes explored in Bollywood, and it's always fascinating to witness the creativity and innovation within the industry.

WON: What do you think about the borders between India and Pakistan finally opening?

Sarah Khan: This is a positive and hopeful development. This means potential for increased cultural exchange, people-to-people connections and shared understanding between the two nations. The prospect of fostering stronger ties, not only politically but also culturally and socially, resonates with many people on both sides of the border.

As an individual who is passionate about storytelling through theater, I see this as an opportunity for collaboration and exchange of creative ideas between artists from both countries. It is comforting to envision a future where the barriers that have separated us for so long can be replaced by bridges of mutual respect and cooperation.

Sarah on acting in Bollywood

WON: If you were offered a role, would you like to work in a Bollywood film?

Sarah Khan: Absolutely! Bollywood has a rich cinematic history and it would be an honor to be a part of such a vibrant and influential industry. The prospect of collaborating with talented people, exploring diverse narratives, and contributing to the global narrative is something I find truly appealing. As an artist, the opportunity to work in different cultural contexts and bring stories to life on an international platform is a dream. Bollywood films have a unique charm, with their infectious music, captivating narratives and ability to resonate with audiences around the world.

Pakistani entertainment industry is now exploring different themes

WON: There is a stark contrast between the kind of films/shows we make here in India and those in Pakistan. Our subjects, themes, storytelling styles are totally different. What are the things that the Pakistani entertainment industry is experimenting with these days?

Sarah Khan: We dynamically experimented with a range of topics and storytelling styles. A notable trend is the exploration of socially relevant and thought-provoking themes. The drama series tackles issues such as mental health, women's empowerment and societal norms, providing a platform for meaningful discussions.

The emergence of web series and digital platforms has also allowed for more storytelling. This shift provides creators the flexibility to explore bolder narratives, reaching a more global audience. It is heartening to see the Pakistani entertainment industry embracing change, pushing boundaries and offering viewers a diverse range of stories that reflect the evolving dynamics of our society.

Zindagi Series Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar. It is a 13-episode series starring Bilal Abbas, Raza Talish and Sarah Khan. The other participants in the show are Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi and Noman Ijaz.