Jobs in Hollywood

It's no secret that movie theaters have been hit hard in recent years. First, pandemic shutdowns in 2020, then a product shortage during the 2023 SAG/WGA dual strike.

About 2,000 screens across the country have farm . This includes independent movie theaters and multiplex chains like Royal cinemas . In recent weeks, cinemas in Cincinnati , Dover , Denver And Wooded joined the LA Highland Theater saying goodbye.

But as we have shared in recent weeks, some theaters have found renewed life, particularly around Los Angeles. Whether because of celebrity intervention or a serious dose of blood, sweat and occasional tears one thing brings many of these places together: repertory films.

The theaters of the Academy Museum

The David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum is a space marvel in red velvet. The walls, the ceiling, the seats envelop you in a carpeted red dome. Although it doesn't have the classic century-old architecture of a venue like Egyptian or Chinese, it is a modern movie palace that could show anything from 2 Fast 2 Furious has Showgirls has I am Cuba Or Bewitched.

From Wilshire Street, in the The miracle kilometer neighborhood close to LACMA and the La Brea Tar Pits, the suspended spherical structure looks more like the Death Star than a 952-seat movie theater. And despite its location, you don't need to purchase museum admission to see a film here, and tickets for screenings are only $10, regardless of the film or guest speaker. (Christopher Nolan on stage? $10.)

Underground is Geffens' sister cinema, the Ted Mann. (The theaters are named after entertainment moguls and museums major donors .)

Saying the cinema is in the basement doesn't do it justice, says the Academy Museum's director of programming: KJ Relth-Miller . It is a 277-seat theater that provides a visual contrast to the overwhelming red of the Geffens, draped in fresh green. Relth-Miller shares: When the filmmaker Mike Kuchar entered the space, he entered and said: I'm going to get lost in the cinema forest.

Both cinemas are truly state-of-the-art and equipped with multi-format projection (i.e. full range 16mm, 35mm, 70mm and digital) with Dolby vision and sound.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director of Film Programs KJ Relth-Miller at the David Geffen Theater on March 18, 2024.

Not just Oscar nominees

Screenings at the David Geffen and Ted Mann Theaters will always be a nod to the Academy's history, with programs like Oscar Sundays , celebrating winning films at the awards. Or the Branch Selects series, chosen in partnership with the 18 branches of the Academy, each representing a different profession or discipline of cinema.

But that doesn't mean the only films scheduled are Oscar winners or nominees. Relth-Miller notes that the ceremony is a marker of cultural excellence, but we really want to go beyond that.

Programming at these theaters also explores countercultural trends and movements that may not have been recognized by the Academy, such as screenings of cult classics from John Waters or talks with filmmakers like a punk icon Penelope Spheeris .

And there is an appetite for this kind of cinematic programming among the public.

“Post-pandemic” programming

Relth-Miller had been programming films in Los Angeles, at UCLA, for about six years and showing them in theaters. Billy Wilder Theater . There, she had worked with audiences aged 50 and over before the pandemic closed its doors in 2020.

Now at the Academy Museum, which opened in 2021, Relth-Miller notes that the majority of audiences at screenings are under 40.

(It's worth noting that the New Beverly Cinema, just north of the Academy Museum in the Fairfax District, has also reported younger audiences coming to the theater post-pandemic).

This is actually a different demographic than we were seeing across the city in the repertory scene before the pandemic, Relth-Miller says.

But it wasn't an easy path to get here.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 18, 2024.

Architectural plans for the museum building were first presented in 2008, shortly before the real estate market crash. The original land purchased for the museum site was sold and plans were put on hold.

In 2012, new projects were presented by architect Renzo Piano for a new location in the former May Company building, a historic Streamline Moderne structure at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. The estimated opening date was 2017, but amid slowing fundraising, budget increases and management changes, the museum's launch was delayed. postponed to December 2020 . This was announced before the COVID shutdowns began. Then, the opening of the museum was finally set at September 2021 .

We had to create an audience from a post-pandemic reality, says Relth-Miller.

A new look at repertory cinema

Changing age demos and trends around repertory screenings have opened the doors to what is considered a renaissance film.

A successful screening of Tornado (1996) took Relth-Miller by surprise. When she first started programming theaters in Los Angeles less than a decade ago, she recalls, I felt like it was hard to get people to come for a '90s movie because the films still seemed fresh to the majority of people coming out. to see repertoire screenings, right?

But the younger generations who have not had the chance to see these films in theaters and who are developing a cinephile on platforms like Letter box require experience.

Generation Z didn't have the chance to see something like Tornado in the theater, and so they're going to show up and see it on 35mm, and sometimes for the first time they have the opportunity to have a shared experience with it,” says Relth-Miller.

Future programming is on display in the halls of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 18, 2024.

“Activate ghosts”

In reporting on this series, every cinema exhibitor or programmer I spoke with spoke of movie theaters as a source of memory. Maybe you don't even remember the movie itself, but you remember the company, the seats, the popcorn. And showing films can also be an act of remembrance.

We activate ghosts, don't we? Relth-Miller said. We watch people come to life. We bring Katharine Hepburn back to life by showing something like Christopher Strong, and when we examine Bewitchedwe bring Gregory Peck back to life, before our eyes.

The David Geffen and Ted Mann Theaters are only three years old and most of their history is still to come.

We can feel a sense of history as a place ages, says Relth-Miller. I think the most exciting thing to think about is what this theater will look like in 20 years because of the people who have passed through it.

