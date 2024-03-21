Kareena Kapoor is better than Deepika Padukone, says Imtiaz Ali: Very difficult but | Bollywood News





Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met is still known as one of his most loved films. When the film was released in 2007, it was not the biggest hit of its era, but soon after, it became a cult film that is now considered the best romantic comedy of that era of Hindi cinema. Kareena Kapoor, who plays Geet in the film, is often associated with this role and many consider this film to be the best performance of her life. In a recent interview, when we asked Imtiaz be chosen the most efficient between Kareena from Jab We Met and Deepika Padukone of Cocktail, the director found it difficult to express his thoughts. In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, when Imtiaz was asked to choose the best film among Jab We Met and Cocktail, he chose Jab We Met. Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania with a screenplay written by Imtiaz. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. When asked to choose between Kareena in Jab We Met and Deepika in Cocktail, Imtiaz chose Kareena and said, “Very difficult but let me say Kareena because I was the director.” ALSO READ | Ae Watan Mere Watan film review: Sara Ali Khan leaves little impact in this banal blur Even though Kareena gave one of her best performances with Imitiaz Ali's film, the two never collaborated again. During the promotions of Jaane Jaan, Kareena mentioned that despite the many diverse roles she has played, she is only recognized as Poo (from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Geet (from Jab We Met). She also mentioned that the impression of these roles was such that people thought Kareena was the same in real life. “Everyone thinks Poo and Geet mean Bebo,” she said earlier in a conversation with Indian Express. Imtiaz Ali is now looking forward to the release of Chamkila, which is the biopic of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and will release on Netflix on April 12. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-better-performer-deepika-padukone-says-imtiaz-ali-9226279/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos