The stage hit “The Motive and the Cue” depicts a Hollywood golden couple. Now movie buffs can see it too

LONDON — The world has always loved golden couples, especially when there are signs of trouble in paradise.

Decades before millions followed the every move of Harry and Meghan, William and Kate or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it was the turbulent union of actors Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor that set the gossip columns ablaze.

At a time when the world was much less connected, they were like gods, said Mark Gatiss, who stars in The Motive and the Cue, a hit play about Taylor and Burton in their 1960s heyday. really were. People have put each of their divorces on hold.

The Motive and the Cue has had two sold-out runs in London and will be shown in UK and international cinemas from Thursday as part of the National Theater Live series.

The play traces the rocky creation of a now-legendary play, a 1964 Broadway production of Hamlet in which Burton played William Shakespeare's tormented prince. The production was a triumph, but it was almost a disaster. Jack Thorne's behind-the-scenes drama depicts the tensions between Burton, played by Johnny Flynn, and the play's director, John Gielgud, played by Gatiss. Tuppence Middleton forms the third point of the central triangle like Taylor.

Directed by Sam Mendes returning to his first love, theater, after a period dominated by cinema that included the James Bond thrillers Skyfall and Specter, it's a witty and moving look at the fickleness and cost of Fame. It shows Taylor and Burton essentially confined to the gilded cage of their New York hotel suite.

Burton, brooding and velvet-voiced, was a megastar but craved artistic credibility. Gielgud, a leading man in the 1920s and 1930s, was, according to Gatiss, completely destroyed.

Gielgud was a relic. He did it because it was the best offer he had received in a long time.

The turning point in history came in the years that followed. Burton's excessive drinking ruined his career, and he died in 1984 at the age of 58. Taylor also did her best work when she was young, married Burton eight times, and died in 2011.

Gielgud, meanwhile, enjoyed a career renaissance that brought him Hollywood fame, an Oscar for playing Dudley Moore's butler in Arthur and status as the elder statesman of British drama. He died beloved and praised in 2000, aged 96.

Gielgud, Burton and Taylor are increasingly characters in the story, but the play struck a chord even with audiences who don't remember it.

I had two friends come over the other day, they had never heard of any of the directors, incredibly, Gatiss said in an interview in his dressing room at the Noel Coward Theatre. But they got it, because of what it is about. It's about fame, it's about reputation, it's about legacy, it's about fathers and sons.

It is also a love letter to theater, particularly to Hamlet, which, according to a legend at the end of the play, was performed by an incredible 250,000 actors. One of them was Gielgud, who played the role in the 1930s at the same West End theater where The Motive and the Cue runs until March 23.

This coincidence tickles Gatiss, an actor-writer-director who played the brother of the great detective Mycroft Holmes in the BBC television series Sherlock, which Gatiss created with Steven Moffatt.

He won rave reviews and an Olivier Award nomination for his understated, moving performance as Gielgud, a melodious marvel, according to The Observer; the performance of his career according to the Daily Telegraph.

If Gielgud was once seen as a relic, it is Burton who now seems an icon of a bygone era in which a Welsh coal miner's son like him could break into the world of theatre.

Gatis' love of theater was inspired by teenage trips to the theater in Darlington, near his childhood home in the north-east of England. He fears that a combination of cuts to arts education and soaring theater ticket prices could turn acting into a career for the privileged.

He is excited about NT Live, which allows people to see productions for the price of a cinema ticket. The Motive and the Cue is the 99th production of the series, which debuted in 2009 and is now playing in 700 theaters around the world. NT Live uses multiple cameras, tracking shots and close-ups to merge the immediacy of live theater and the intimacy of film.

“Access to the arts is becoming more and more strangled,” Gatiss said. There are a lot of chic, Brideshead-style actors. 1960 to raise the voices of the working class in the arts.

The great irony is that theater used to be the great democratizer,” he said. “It was as low as it could be. The actors were so unsavory. I think maybe we should come back to that.