Entertainment
The stage hit “The Motive and the Cue” depicts a Hollywood golden couple. Now movie buffs can see it too
LONDON — The world has always loved golden couples, especially when there are signs of trouble in paradise.
Decades before millions followed the every move of Harry and Meghan, William and Kate or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it was the turbulent union of actors Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor that set the gossip columns ablaze.
At a time when the world was much less connected, they were like gods, said Mark Gatiss, who stars in The Motive and the Cue, a hit play about Taylor and Burton in their 1960s heyday. really were. People have put each of their divorces on hold.
The Motive and the Cue has had two sold-out runs in London and will be shown in UK and international cinemas from Thursday as part of the National Theater Live series.
The play traces the rocky creation of a now-legendary play, a 1964 Broadway production of Hamlet in which Burton played William Shakespeare's tormented prince. The production was a triumph, but it was almost a disaster. Jack Thorne's behind-the-scenes drama depicts the tensions between Burton, played by Johnny Flynn, and the play's director, John Gielgud, played by Gatiss. Tuppence Middleton forms the third point of the central triangle like Taylor.
Directed by Sam Mendes returning to his first love, theater, after a period dominated by cinema that included the James Bond thrillers Skyfall and Specter, it's a witty and moving look at the fickleness and cost of Fame. It shows Taylor and Burton essentially confined to the gilded cage of their New York hotel suite.
Burton, brooding and velvet-voiced, was a megastar but craved artistic credibility. Gielgud, a leading man in the 1920s and 1930s, was, according to Gatiss, completely destroyed.
Gielgud was a relic. He did it because it was the best offer he had received in a long time.
The turning point in history came in the years that followed. Burton's excessive drinking ruined his career, and he died in 1984 at the age of 58. Taylor also did her best work when she was young, married Burton eight times, and died in 2011.
Gielgud, meanwhile, enjoyed a career renaissance that brought him Hollywood fame, an Oscar for playing Dudley Moore's butler in Arthur and status as the elder statesman of British drama. He died beloved and praised in 2000, aged 96.
Gielgud, Burton and Taylor are increasingly characters in the story, but the play struck a chord even with audiences who don't remember it.
I had two friends come over the other day, they had never heard of any of the directors, incredibly, Gatiss said in an interview in his dressing room at the Noel Coward Theatre. But they got it, because of what it is about. It's about fame, it's about reputation, it's about legacy, it's about fathers and sons.
It is also a love letter to theater, particularly to Hamlet, which, according to a legend at the end of the play, was performed by an incredible 250,000 actors. One of them was Gielgud, who played the role in the 1930s at the same West End theater where The Motive and the Cue runs until March 23.
This coincidence tickles Gatiss, an actor-writer-director who played the brother of the great detective Mycroft Holmes in the BBC television series Sherlock, which Gatiss created with Steven Moffatt.
He won rave reviews and an Olivier Award nomination for his understated, moving performance as Gielgud, a melodious marvel, according to The Observer; the performance of his career according to the Daily Telegraph.
If Gielgud was once seen as a relic, it is Burton who now seems an icon of a bygone era in which a Welsh coal miner's son like him could break into the world of theatre.
Gatis' love of theater was inspired by teenage trips to the theater in Darlington, near his childhood home in the north-east of England. He fears that a combination of cuts to arts education and soaring theater ticket prices could turn acting into a career for the privileged.
He is excited about NT Live, which allows people to see productions for the price of a cinema ticket. The Motive and the Cue is the 99th production of the series, which debuted in 2009 and is now playing in 700 theaters around the world. NT Live uses multiple cameras, tracking shots and close-ups to merge the immediacy of live theater and the intimacy of film.
“Access to the arts is becoming more and more strangled,” Gatiss said. There are a lot of chic, Brideshead-style actors. 1960 to raise the voices of the working class in the arts.
The great irony is that theater used to be the great democratizer,” he said. “It was as low as it could be. The actors were so unsavory. I think maybe we should come back to that.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/stage-hit-motive-cue-depicts-hollywood-golden-couple-108340827
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The stage hit “The Motive and the Cue” depicts a Hollywood golden couple. Now movie buffs can see it too
- Watch Jim Jordan's reaction when a Democrat dares to accuse GOP Biden
- Arunachal Pradesh earthquakes: 3 earthquakes in 4 hours: Arunachal Pradesh shaken by successive tremors | Locations, hotspots and other details | Itanagar News
- Indonesian opposition candidate calls for new vote after election defeat
- Kareena Kapoor is better than Deepika Padukone, says Imtiaz Ali: Very difficult but | Bollywood News
- CounterStrike Table Tennis is expanding their reach with more products and personalized ping pong paddles
- 6 of the Best Stores to Buy a Men's Running Jacket in 2024 | OPUMO Review
- Donald Trump raised more than $20 million in February, with a total of $42 million in cash, which is far behind Joe Biden's haul.
- Jobs in Hollywood
- Extreme heat at work can double the risk of dying, according to Indian research BBC News
- Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Prabowo
- The Turkish Central Bank raises its key rate to 50% in the face of inflation.