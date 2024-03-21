Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya can't stop laughing as Orry ends up showing off his red underwear in Tirupati, he calls it a futuristic destination. Watch | Bollywood News





Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, started getting noticed for hanging around Janhvi Kapoor. Orry is a celebrity in his own right right now but his friendship with Janhvi is just as strong. Recently, he accompanied Janhvi and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on a pilgrimage trip to Tirupati. Orry has now shared a vlog of the trip where he managed to do a 3-hour climb for the first time with Janhvi, who was on her 50th trip to the holy temple. In the video, Orry describes Tirupati as a “futuristic destination” because, like many other holy places, they sell snacks and drinks on the way to the temple. The climb lasts almost 3 hours and in the middle, he channels his inner Tulsi Virani by inviting the camera to follow him. At one point in the journey, devotees have to climb the steps of the temple on their knees and while Orry tries to do it, it seems Janhvi is quite comfortable with it. Shikhar shares his favorite moment from the trip like when Orry wore a bright red underwear with a white veshti. “I guess everyone was flashed,” Orry said with a laugh. He also shares that Janhvi gave him a laxative due to which he was confined to his toilet all night. The group is seen returning in a chartered flight as they cut Janhvi's birthday cake. Janhvi celebrated her birthday on March 6. Orry recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar where he met Rihanna. He said he didn't even know the international popstar and shared at the India Today Conclave, “I love Rihanna. For the longest time, I didn't know who she was. I read his Instagram name, which is Badgalriri, as Badalgiri. So, I follow Badalgiri on Instagram and I loved it. Rihanna borrowed Orry's earrings at the party and later posed with him. Orry shared that he orchestrated this moment. “In my outfit, there will always be a topic of discussion. I knew Rihanna was coming. I knew Rihanna would be watching, and I had to have a nice object of interest in my head,” he said before adding, “I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them. , and rightly so, she did. She said, I would like the earring please. I was like, of course! And I said to my friend: Take out your phone. This is the moment I wore this earring for. I took out the phone. I gave him the earring. Seven minutes later she lost the earrings and came back for another one, which I pinned to her top. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

