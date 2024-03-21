Entertainment
350-unit luxury condo tower to rise across the street from Hollywood's Diplomat Resort – Sun Sentinel
When the oceanfront Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood changed hands last year, the new owners were quick to hand over two lots on the Intracoastal Waterway to two longtime development companies.
Today, Miami-based Related Group and BH Group of Aventura officially reveal what they have in mind: The Icon Beach Waterfront Residences, a 37-story luxury condo tower with 30,000 square feet of amenities, including access to an on-site marina, – beach club, health club, spa and wellness center.
The property will also feature an expansive pool deck, outdoor cinema and summer kitchens, a stunning waterfront event space, and a curated collection of museum-quality works from the Jorge Contemporary Art Collection Mr. Prez, the companies said in a statement released Wednesday. .
In short, it's yet another potential landing spot for high-income newcomers to South Florida, or for current residents looking for a new take on luxury living not far from the beach.
For Hollywood, this confirms that the city of South Broward is making progress in its quest to become a premier destination as it continues to rehabilitate its downtown and improve its accessibility through projects such as a local commuter rail .
Related and BH acquired the two locations at 3660 S. Ocean Drive, on the west side of State Road A1A, last year from a joint venture of Trinity Real Estate Investments of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Credit Suisse Asset Management, which acquired the Diplomat Resort. for a reported amount of $835 million.
At the time, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said Related-BH Group's plan included a public plaza along the Intracoastal Waterway and additional hotel rooms on the west side of A1A.
On Wednesday, Levy hailed the project's development as a move that will strengthen the Diplomat's position as one of the city's largest employers and the county's largest convention hotel.
“This residential component is part of the Diplomatic Activities Center that was approved by the city and county a few years ago, and includes the public access component along the Intracoastal that will benefit surrounding condominium neighbors, who came out to support this new addition,” he said in a statement to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Tour of condos to follow by the hotel
In a phone interview Wednesday, Nick Perez, president of Related's condo development division, said the Icon condo tower is essentially the first phase of a two-part project that will eventually include a condo-hotel of 500 units which is now in the planning phase.
“The first project we’re talking about right now is a 350-unit residential tower,” he said. Unit owners will have access to the oceanfront beach behind the Diplomat, among other amenities.
“There are going to be a lot of synergies with Trinity and the Diplomat Resort,” he said. The hotel will serve as a sort of “extension” of the 1,000-room Diplomat, which regularly hosts large conferences and conventions each year.
Related, he said, hopes to attract domestic and South American buyers to the condo tower.
“We don’t make extremely large units,” he said.
Buyers will have the choice between one and three bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 948 to 2,500 square feet. Prices will range between $825,000 and $2.8 million. Dezer Platinum Realty, led by developer Gil Dezer and Sebastian Tettamanti, is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.
“Given the diversity of one- to three-bedroom units in a reasonably sized condominium, we think there will be a pretty good mix of primary and secondary home buyers,” he said . “We think we will have healthy South American demand.”
The project will take two years to build. Sales start this week.
Founded in 1979, Related Group has built, rehabilitated and managed more than 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. With a portfolio of more than $40 billion, it has more than 90 projects in development.
In recent years, it has set its sights on Broward County with a variety of rental and condo projects. They include the Icon rental tower on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, a workforce housing project called Gallery at FAT Village and other luxury projects in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Hillsboro Beach.
The company is also partnering with the Tate brothers and the Rok family of Miami to redevelop Fort Lauderdale's Bahia Mar with a 250-room hotel and four free-standing residential towers.
