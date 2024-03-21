Ram Charan

The grand launch of RC16 took place yesterday in Hyderabad, and several celebrities graced the ceremony. This is Ram Charan's first ever collaboration with Buchi Babu of Uppena fame. Beautiful diva Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. Kannada star Shiv Rajkumar has already been confirmed to be a part of the film.

According to the latest report, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will play a pivotal role in this emotional sports drama. The report mentioned that the makers had already contacted Sanjay Dutt and narrated the storyline to him. Actor Munna Bhai MBBS reportedly loved the script. Once Sanjay Dutt signs on the dotted lines, an official announcement will be made, the report said.

Sanjay Dutt has become the most sought after Bollywood actor in recent times. His roles in KGF 2 and Leo earned him many plaudits, and he is also a part of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart. If it joins RC16, the project will expand even further. AR Rahman composes the songs.

