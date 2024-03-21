Apollo offers $11 billion for Paramount Hollywood studio, source says





By Dawn Chmielewski (Reuters) – Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has offered $11 billion to buy Paramount Pictures movie studio from Paramount Global, a person with knowledge of the offer said on Wednesday, boosting interest in the buyout of the media conglomerate. The film studio is considered the crown jewel of the Paramount media conglomerate, with a vast library of films that includes classics such as “The Godfather” and “Breakfast at Tiffany's,” as well as blockbuster franchises like “Mission: Impossible,” “Star Trek.” and “Transformers”. He has attracted interest from many suitors over the years, including recently. Shari Redstone, the media conglomerate's majority shareholder through her stake in parent company National Amusements, is reluctant to part with the studio that her father, the late Sumner Redstone, acquired in 1994. The Financial Times newspaper reported that Redstone was unconvinced by Apollo's bid for the studio and was instead negotiating a rival deal with billionaire David Ellison, citing people briefed on the matter. Skydance Media CEO Ellison is in talks to acquire National Amusements, the Redstone family's holding company, to take control of Paramount Global. National Amusements directly or indirectly owns 77 percent of Paramount's voting stock, giving it control of the company's century-old movie studios and television networks, including CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central. Paramount Global declined to comment on Apollo's offer and Apollo did not respond to requests for comment. Paramount did not respond to an after-hours request for comment on the FT report, while Redstone could not immediately be contacted. The deterioration of the global entertainment industry has erased billions of dollars of value from the media company, stemming from the merger of CBS and Viacom in 2019. Since then, Paramount's stock value has fallen by approximately $17 billion, to reach $7.7 billion. The story continues The Redstone family considers the media asset undervalued and is exploring options. Shares of Paramount closed up nearly 12% on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal first reported news of Apollo's bid. If Apollo is successful in its bid for Paramount Pictures, it could potentially combine the studio with another of its Hollywood investments, Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind films such as “Dune” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Apollo invested $760 million to acquire a minority stake in Legendary in 2022. Apollo and Ellison aren't the only ones starring for Paramount. Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has submitted a $30 billion offer for Paramount Global, including debt and equity, Allen Media Group said in an emailed statement to Reuters in late January. Allen is focused on acquiring television networks and stations and selling other assets, such as the movie studio, according to a person familiar with his thinking. The various deal scenarios suggest the possibility of a breakup of the assets that Sumner Redstone has assembled into a media empire, according to a person familiar with the discussions. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; additional reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Akanksha Khushi; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, William Maclean, Leslie Adler and Janane Venkatraman)

