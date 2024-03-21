King Charles III's medical records not compromised after Kate's alleged data breach







London

CNN

—

The personal medical records of Britain's King Charles III were not accessed in connection with an alleged data breach at a London hospital, according to several British media outlets, including CNN affiliate ITV. The Daily Mirror, a British tabloid, was the first to report the story. The development comes a day after the UK's data privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioners Office (ICO), confirmed it was assessing reports that a member of hospital staff had attempted to access the Princess of Wales' medical notes. She was released from the facility on January 29 following an unspecified abdominal operation. The king, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, was being treated separately at the same hospital for an enlarged prostate and left a few hours after his daughter-in-law. Buckingham Palace said it had no comment when contacted by CNN on Thursday morning. Several British media outlets citing the Daily Mirror reported on Thursday that up to three staff members at the clinic were being investigated in connection with the alleged incident involving Kate's records. GET OUR FREE ROYAL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch that gives you insight into the royal family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. CNN has contacted Kensington Palace regarding the latest reports regarding the Princess of Wales' medical data, but has not yet received a response. A spokesperson for the London Clinic told CNN on Thursday that it had nothing further to add to its statement released the day before in which the hospital's chief executive, Al Russell, said that in the event violation, all appropriate investigative, regulatory and disciplinary measures would be taken. To be taken. The UK has strict data protection laws. Health Minister Maria Caulfield warned on Wednesday that hospital staff could face prosecution if they were found to have accessed the princess's medical records without authorization. Caulfield suggested London Police had been contacted about a possible data breach. However, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday that he was not aware of any referrals at this time.

