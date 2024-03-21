Elon Students Tour Behind the Scenes of Hollywood and Sundance | Today in Elon





Assistant Professors Kai Swanson and Matthew Blomberg led students to Hollywood and Park City, Utah, during the winter term for an immersion experience in the film and entertainment industries.

During winter quarter, a group of Elon students spent 18 days immersing themselves in the Los Angeles film industry and the vibrant energy of the famous Sundance Film Festival. Led by assistant professors Kai Swanson and Matthew Blomberg, The Film Festival Experience: Hollywood & Sundance course offered students an overview of the history and culture of the mainstream film industry and independent film markets through the world. Samuel Remes '26, a double major in finance and film and television arts, enrolled in the Study USA program because of his aspirations to become a writer and film editor. “It’s really a great experience. There were tons of laughs, gasps and a real atmosphere of excitement, he said. It's such a crazy and wild adventure that is not only enjoyable to experience, but also great to see other people's reactions. The course journey began with a deep dive into Hollywood history and current topics, with visits to iconic studios including Warner Brothers, Paramount Pictures, and Sony Studios. Students had the opportunity to explore the magic behind the scenes of cinema and gain knowledge about the craft from industry professionals. But this trip wasn't just about observing from afar. It was about taking the pulse of the industry, which Harrison Saini '24 appreciated. The trip between Los Angeles and Sundance allows students to explore the industry on a much deeper level and see it in a way that isn't possible from a classroom, the strategic communications major said. In Los Angeles, the itinerary was filled with enriching experiences, including a visit to the TCL Chinese Theater, a day spent exploring Catalina Island, and thought-provoking engagements such as Documenting a Movement: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights. event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Students joined Elon alumni for dinner to better understand possible career paths. Participants included writer-producer Michelle Leibel '14, comedian and reality show writer Jay Light '12 and NBC Universal legal coordinator Hunter Strauch '18. “This program is not just about observing,” Swanson said. It’s about engaging with the heart and soul of the industry. While in Los Angeles, students also dedicated time to community service, volunteering with Valley of Change on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, packaging hygiene kits and distributing them to homeless people in the city. During the second half of the course, students attended the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, enjoying the independent spirit of cinema, attending screenings, panels, and networking events. Lucy Samuels, 26, a film and television arts major, expressed gratitude for the sense of community she discovered while traveling with her Elon classmates and interacting with alumni. It helped me realize that there is a huge Elon community in Los Angeles to help CTA students, she said. It made me feel much more secure about my career. Swanson added: “For those who dream of a career in film or television, this experience is a gateway to understanding the intricacies of storytelling, production, press and the diverse voices that shape our screens. “ Interested in next year’s The Film Festival Experience: Hollywood & Sundance course? Contact Swanson at [email protected]. And if you're interested in this course, check out the university's new Global Film & Cultures minor, focused on three facets of global film studies: history, industries, and theory/interpretation. Swanson serves as the juvenile coordinator and can answer questions.

