Global launch of new BBC.com and BBC App sites

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, and BBC News have announced the global launch of the all-new BBC.com and BBC app, transforming the way digital audiences read, watch and find the BBC's renowned journalism and stories outside the world. UNITED KINGDOM. Available to users around the world, the new website and app benefit from updated design and navigation as well as the trusted, impartial journalism that consumers rely on the BBC around the world for . The new BBC.com and BBC applications also make it possible to offer a more premium and sustainable commercial offer with advertising technological improvements which open up new opportunities for advertisers.

The BBC app, which replaces the International BBC News app, brings together content from across the BBC for the first time ever. The app reflects the refreshed BBC.com experience, offering stories and videos on business, innovation, culture, travel, Earth and more, alongside current affairs, sport and live coverage. The BBC app is available to download today from the App Store for Apple users and for Android devices via Google Play.

Tara Maitra, Commercial Director of BBC Global Media & Streaming, BBC Studios, said: “We are delighted to introduce the new BBC website and app to audiences and partners around the world, following a successful initial introduction among North American consumers. “, said These new digital products deliver an experience as premium as our news and storytelling and provide us with opportunities for future growth as we remain focused on finding new and innovative ways to make BBC content more easily accessible worldwide.

Naja Nielsen, digital director of BBC News, said: “We know there is a huge appetite for BBC News' impartial journalism as we cover the burning issues of our time without an agenda. Through our independent journalism, the BBC is the world's most trusted international news media organization, reaching more than 400 million people every week. As we expand and grow our global digital newsroom, I'm thrilled that our new global app and website provide a great experience and much better showcase our world-class journalism.

BBC.com, relaunched in North America last December, and the BBC app allow users to interact with BBC content in a more cohesive experience. Some of the changes to the website and app include:

The new BBC.com homepage and home screen now includes a mix of the biggest global news stories of the moment as well as a selection of timely and relevant features, curated by BBC editors.

Visitors who want to dig deeper into what's happening around the world can go to News to find articles, videos and live coverage. Those looking for news on Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East can find it in the World section under News.

BBC arts and entertainment coverage of culture, technology, health and science, innovation, and sustainability and the Earth's environment. Sport, Business and Travel continue to deliver the impactful stories from around the world, as well as the thought-provoking features that readers love from the BBC.

The new Video section features an extensive library of BBC videos and multimedia stories featuring content ranging from sports news and updates to compelling stories on climate, sustainability, science, health, entertainment and history.

The new Live section makes it easier to find live updates and live global sports coverage as it happens.

The public can sign up to receive the same breaking news notifications they always receive.

Check out our newsletters, including The News Briefing, US Election Unspun, Tech Decoded, Future Earth, The Essential List, and the all-new In History.

The new website and app together create a streamlined digital ecosystem that makes it easier than ever for audiences around the world to discover a wider range of BBC content. The consistent, unified look and feel across web and apps not only results in an enhanced user experience, but the single, unified product suite also provides more opportunities and flexibility for advertising and sponsorships across web and apps. applications.

Advertising partners can now take advantage of high-impact, premium ad units that integrate seamlessly alongside BBC content, enabling a more efficient consumer journey. Marketers will also benefit from advanced targeting capabilities including more sophisticated audience intelligence, segmentation and attribution that connect campaigns across web products and apps, delivering enhanced measurable results for partners.

These new digital platforms and features, combined with research showing that news advertising can drive business results, strengthen the opportunity for marketers to reach BBC.com's coveted audience of news consumers. information engaged and informed. In fact, according to the IAB1, news advertising creates a halo effect, with consumers more likely to consider making a purchase after being exposed to a brand's advertising in their preferred news sources . The results show that 90% of consumers have a positive or neutral response to brands that advertise in the news, while almost half of consumers find brands that advertise in the news to be more customer-focused. customer and more engaging, more innovative and relevant for them. The IAB study reinforces internal findings on overall advertising performance on BBC.com, which show an average increase of more than 80% in likelihood of recommendation and consideration across key categories.2

BBC.com and the BBC app are the latest stage of the company's ongoing digital transformation and are supported by its investment in North America, which includes an expanded newsroom that facilitates deeper analysis and local expertise regional stories affecting the world. Recently, the company also launched the BBC News FAST channel in the United States on major services, doubling the channels' reach in the region. Ranked as the world's most trusted news broadcaster, the BBC is driven by its public service mission and the editorial guidelines and standards for which the organization is known.

The development and operation of BBC.com and the BBC app is driven by BBC Studios' Global Media & Streaming division, which harnesses the power of the BBC to reach and engage audiences around the world. GM&S is responsible for the distribution and advertising of BBC News globally outside the UK. GM&S is a division of BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC Group which helps fund innovation, internationally acclaimed programs and the organisation's public service mission.

