Bollywood Newswrap, March 20: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda makes her first appearance after marriage; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with Malti





Today marks the twentieth day of March 2024 and like other days, it has also been filled with exciting Bollywood news. From Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat making their first post-wedding appearance to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visiting Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, many other big news took place. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 20, 2024 1. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat make their first appearance after marriage Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had a fairytale wedding at ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, Delhi on March 15. Days after their big day, the newlyweds were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport today, March 20, hand in hand, making their first appearance. after their wedding on March 20. The wedding glow on their faces is unmissable. The actress flaunted her sindoor and chooda and looked pretty in a pink outfit, while Pulkit wore a blue kurta. They can be seen arriving hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. 2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their daughter Malti Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their daughter, Malti Marie, to seek blessings. ANI shared a glimpse of its visit to the Ram Mandir, located at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka wore a bright yellow saree and was seen holding Malti in her arms. Her daughter looked charming in a peach ethnic ensemble. On the other hand, Nick wore a printed white kurta and stood alongside them as they offered their prayers amid the crowd. Additionally, a video captured Priyanka, Nick and Malti's arrival at the Ayodhya airport as they made their way through the crowds to their waiting car. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen accompanying them. 3.Tirumala spiritual journey by Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya and Orry Orry shared an inside video featuring himself, Janhvi Kapoor, and rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya during their visit to the Tirumala temple on March 6 to mark the actress' 27th birthday. In the interior video, Shikhar can be seen climbing the stairs of the temple. In another sneak peek, Janhvi can be seen eating a meal with ghee and saying, “I like ghee.” On the other hand, the trio's fun banter inside the plane is unmissable. Sharing the video, Orry wrote: “The adventures of Tirumala.” 4. Rani Mukerji flaunts personalized Adira necklace as she celebrates birthday ahead of schedule with paps Rani Mukerji, who turns 46 tomorrow, March 21, celebrated her birthday early today with the paparazzi. Photos of the actress celebrating her birthday with them have surfaced on social media. For this special day, she wore a long white dress and left her hair open. The most attractive thing about her outfit was that she accessorized it with a personalized necklace with her daughter Adira's name. She also wore colored glasses and cut cakes with them. 5.Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda post photos from their mehendi ceremony Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and treated fans to some stunning photos from their mehndi ceremony. In the photos, Pulkit can't stop gushing over Kriti as she receives her mehendidone. The duo can be seen dancing their hearts out in shared photos. Kriti took to Instagram stories, shared the photos and wrote, “Ishq Ka Rang.” The couple looks absolutely stunning, and they captioned the post: “Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make their first appearance together after marriage; actress shows sindoor and chooda

