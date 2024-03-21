Mr. Emmet Walsh, Actor of Blade Runner and Knives Out, Dies at 88





Mr. Emmet Walsh, the veteran actor who starred in Blade Runner and Knives Out, among many other films during his decades-long acting career, has died at age 88. Walsh's longtime manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, March 19, at Curbs Memorial Hospital in St Albans, Vermont. Born in 1935 in Ogdensburg, New York, Walsh initially appeared in a few stage productions, which led to his Broadway debut in 1969 when he starred opposite Al Pacino in Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? He also got his first film role that same year, playing an army recruiting sergeant in Alice's Restaurant. Walsh appeared in more than 200 films and television shows over seven decades, spawning a multitude of memorable performances, including his turn as hard-nosed police captain Harry Bryant opposite Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard in 1982's Blade Runner , followed by a starring role two years later. , in 1984's Blood Simple, the Coen brothers' directorial debut, for which Walsh won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor. Mr. Emmet Walsh. Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. His other film credits include Straight Time, The Jerk, Serpico, The Gambler, Slap Shot, Ordinary People, Fletch, Raising Arizona and My Best Friend's Wedding, in addition to several guest roles on television shows such as Starsky and Hutch. , Frasier, The Twilight Zone, The X Files, Home Improvement and Adventure Time. One of his most recent appearances was in Rian Johnson's 2019 murder mystery comedy Knives Out. Walsh starred in the Daniel Craig-led cast as Benoit Blanc, playing Mr. Proofroc, the old security guard at Thrombey Manor, where much of the film takes place after a murder. Johnson was among those who paid tribute to Walsh online after news of his death broke. The filmmaker wrote in a heartfelt post about X/Twitter: “Emmet arrived with two things: a copy of his credits, which was a list of modern classics in small print, single-spaced, double-columned, which filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills which he distributed to the entire team. “Don’t spend it and you’ll never be broke.” Absolute legend.” Emmet arrived with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a small-print, single-spaced, double-column list of modern classics that filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills that he handed out to the whole team. Don't spend it and you'll never be broke. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/hP8Ml1fBGi Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 20, 2024 Walsh is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh, his nephew Kevin Walsh and his great-nephews Emmet and Elliot. Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. You can follow her on X/Twitter @AdeleAnkers.

