450 Jewish Hollywood Celebrities Slam Glazer's Anti-Israel Oscar Speech





Director Jonathan Glazer poses with the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for the United Kingdom's “The Spotlight” in the Oscar Photo Room during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on January 10 March 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barría)

About 450 Jewish Hollywood stars and executives blasted anti-Israel speech by The area of ​​interest director, Jonathan Glazer, at the Oscars earlier this month. Celebrities who signed the open letter included Mayim Bialik, Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh, Michael Rapaport and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Hollywood celebrities condemned Glazer for equating the democratic Jewish state with the genocidal terrorist organization Hamas. We refute that our Jewishness has been misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination. wrote in an open letter. In his speech, Glazer, who is Jewish, blamed the occupation by the State of Israel as the reason for the current war in Gaza, but did not condemn the terrorist organization Hamas for the October 7 atrocities. , nor acknowledged that Israel has withdrawn its military troops from Gaza. in 2005. The Hamas government took control of the coastal enclave in 2007. Glazer further claimed that the Jewish state hijacked the Holocaust and people's Jewishness, without elaborating. Israelis and friends of the Jewish state have pointed out that Hamas's massacre of more than 1,200 people constitutes the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Hollywood figures further condemned Glazer for distorting history and fueling anti-Jewish hatred by portraying Jews as occupiers. Using words like “occupation” to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a thousands-year-old homeland recognized as a state by the United Nations distorts history. This lends credence to the modern vilification that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. While acknowledging the suffering of civilians in Gaza, Hollywood figures stressed that the terrorist organization Hamas should be held responsible for the damage, due to its policy of inflicting maximum civilian casualties in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Israeli-born actress and producer Noa Tishby recently condemned anti-Semitism at this year's Academy Awards gala. “Tonight’s Oscars were a subtle and overt display of hatred toward Jews,” Tishby said. said. She blasted several Hollywood celebrities for ignoring Israeli hostages and encouraging Hamas propaganda. “And this is the important point: if you call for a ceasefire without calling for the release of the hostages, you are promoting the Hamas agenda by calling into question Israel's right to self-defense.” , Tishby argued. Glazer's shocking attempt to blame the world's problems on her Jewishness and the Holocaust reveals the significant disconnect present among some in Hollywood, she concluded. Jewish actor Brett Gelman, known for Fleabag and Stranger Things, offered similar criticisms. There was no concern about the reaction of the Jewish people to a speech like that, to this applause under these red pins, when even our hostages are not mentioned, and it's just incredibly hurtful, incredibly painful , Gelman said. Director Lszl Nemes, who won an Oscar for his Holocaust filmSon of Saulcriticized Glazer's speech, saying the Oscar winner “should have remained silent instead of revealing that he had no understanding of history and the forces that destroy civilization before or after the Holocaust.” Nemes added: “We are reaching pre-Holocaust levels of anti-Jewish hatred,” calling it “trendy” and “progressive.”



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allisrael.com/450-jewish-hollywood-personalities-blast-glazer-s-anti-israel-oscars-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos