What happens to Will iIn “3-Body Problem”? The actor explains
Warning: This contains spoilers for the ending of “3 Body Problem”.
It's no exaggeration to say that Will Downing (Alex Sharp) is donating his body to science in “3 Body Problem,” a new Netflix show based on Liu Cixin's trilogy of the same name.
Will is a physics professor who receives a life-changing cancer diagnosis early in the eight-episode season. While his Oxford friends are busy making millions in fast food empires or making scientific breakthroughs, Will ponders the meaning of life.
After learning he has advanced pancreatic cancer, Will knows he doesn't have much left.
Her long-time friend and crush, Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), offers her an interesting proposition.
She is working on a mission to help the human race deal with an impending alien invasion. His idea is objectively risky. She wants to use a series of nuclear explosions to send a probe to the San Ti ship before it reaches Earth in 400 years.
The journey will take 200 years. During this period, the inhabitant will be cryofrozen. “Not dead… not alive, somewhere in between,” explains the scientist. The inhabitant can remain so in perpetuity. Here's the problem: the probe has to be small, just big enough to fit a human head. Will's head.
Below, Sharpe explains what happens to Will.
What happens to Will at the end of “3 Body Problem”?
Will agrees to Jin's plan. Thanks to the wonders of medical technology, his brain will be removed and preserved while the rest of his body dies. Once he catches up with the ship, the humans assume that the San Ti will have the ability to revive him, as they are very technologically advanced.
Will must agree to commit suicide five times. Before his body dies, Will reflects on his life with Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo), his friend and former classmate at Oxford. Saul continues to encourage Will to rethink his decision. The will is determined.
“Maybe it'll be like I'm a pet to them…or maybe I'll be entertainment,” Will says.
However, the launch did not go as planned. The probe loses its course after only a few nuclear explosions, leaving Will in a twilight state, lost in space. It's impossible to say how conscious he is.
“It haunts me,” Alex Sharpe told TODAY.com. “There are few things more frightening than the concept of being conscious but unstimulated for an infinite amount of time. Simply floating in endless space, consciously at some level for eternity is worse than dying, in my opinion.”
But he's comforted by the fact that it was the character's choice and he knew the risks.
“It's not just the sacrifice of his life. The stakes are so high. The fact that he's willing to take that risk for the woman he loves…the love is so deep, so beautiful.” , he said. But he adds: “But it’s very painful.”
Did Jin like Will back? Jess Hong intervenes
Will spends most of “3 Body Problem” complaining about his friend Jin. Jin, meanwhile, is distracted by her work to save the world and her simmering relationship with a high-ranking member of the Navy.
Will doesn't get the chance to tell her how he feels, even though he comes close. Eventually, Jin realizes this when she learns that Will “purchased” a $19.5 million star, as part of an effort to raise money for Earth protection, for Jin. He used the fortune inherited from his late millionaire best friend Jack Rooney (John Bradley).
Jin runs to the hospital but doesn't make it in time.
“I don't think she planned anything. But I think as soon as she found out that he had been doing all these gestures without her knowledge to show his love, she would have gone there and maybe -pouring out her whole heart. Although knowing Jin, she is quite clumsy in these situations. Maybe she couldn't have said anything, just hugged him,” she said.
As for whether the love was mutual? “I think even if she wasn’t aware of it, I think she was,” she says.
Is this the end of Will?
Asked if the audience will ever get closure on Will's fate, Sharpe responds, “Maybe we will, maybe we won't. Who knows?”
