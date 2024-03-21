Entertainment
What does Hollywood really think? The Film Academy investigation makes you think
The annual survey of members of the Cinema Academy was sent to email inboxes on Monday.
As usual, this promises to be a non-event. Most questions are internal, a bit trivial, and generally concerned with the details of rewards. Are in-person membership checks important to you? When preparing to vote for the finale, how many films did you watch for consideration? Have you visited the Academy Museum?
When big issues surface, the wording seems to telegraph a preferred response. How important is it for the Academy to continue to be a leader in the industry with representation, inclusion and equity initiatives? How important is it for the Academy to facilitate education and member engagement around sustainability and climate action in the industry?
Kind words like “industry leader” and “facilitate education and engagement” should result in plenty of checkmarks in the first two boxes, “Very Important” or “Somewhat Important.”
And yet, the survey provokes a thought: Wouldn't it be great if someone commissioned a real, in-depth, wide-ranging survey of the opinions of the entire Hollywood community?
Maybe it was done, but I don't remember ever seeing such a thing. Certainly not on the scale we could use.
It wouldn't be a simple business. To begin, we should define the “Hollywood community”. I would suggest sampling everyone who makes their living dealing primarily with entertainment production and distribution companies based in and around Los Angeles and New York. It's a bit arbitrary, but it would include those who feed American studios and independents, regardless of where they live in the world. At the same time, it would exclude those – including a growing number of Academy members – whose cinematic lives are rooted in other cultures and countries.
In other words, let's look at the American film and television industries.
Represent high-level and low-level workers, suits and sweaters, talent and agents, assistants and senior managers. Include everyone, even interns and caterers.
This would obviously be costly, because pollsters, unlike those endlessly repetitive political pollsters, would have to innovate with well-designed samples, built from scratch. Most media, a little fragile these days, probably lack resources. Let's assume that a task force funded by the Motion Picture Association, AMPAS, and the Creative Coalition, with additional support from two or three private foundations to be named later, could achieve this.
What would we ask? Well, everything, and frankly, with a sort of triple-lock privacy mechanism, to ensure that the answers are as honest as possible. Political issues. Industry Questions. Cultural issues. Candid questions about movies, TV and streaming, on-set behavior, race relations, economic prospects, whatever.
So why bother, you'll probably be tempted to ask. Because, I would say, we'll probably find that the actual thinking in Hollywood is not as uniform as we think.
We and the world at large have come to view Hollywood, the entertainment industry, as a progressive, left-wing, forward-thinking, overwhelmingly Democratic, pro-worker community that shares common assumptions about gender, race, climate, elections and the value of education and engagement on all fronts.
But that picture has never been entirely accurate, and I suspect it's even less so in recent years, as a social media-fueled cancel culture has shown what can happen to those who violate a norm. Remember, almost everyone in Hollywood lives on a trapeze, swinging from gig to gig, deal to deal, always looking for the next connection. Insecurity is endemic. This has fostered a kind of superficial conformity – exhibited on the red carpet, on festival panels, online – that mostly provides the expected answers, regardless of what the individual involved actually thinks.
But in my long decades as a journalist and would-be producer, I have known dozens of industry players who stifled or repressed their beliefs to avoid conflict with what seemed to be the party line. It's hard enough to find work, why make things worse by aligning with the few outliers?
(And yet a rift in the industry following attacks in Israel and Gaza has suddenly made it clear that not everyone in the game thinks the same thing — not by a long shot.)
So I would like to know what Hollywood really believes. An honest investigation could yield surprises. Who knows, it might even shake things up and make storylines, casting choices, awards speeches, and media narratives more varied and interesting than they have been in some time.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2024/03/academys-annual-survey-wondering-what-hollywood-think-commentary-michael-cieply-1235863808/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What does Hollywood really think? The Film Academy investigation makes you think
- Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Table tennis player Sharath Kamal becomes flag bearer of India, Mary Kom appointed chef de mission
- Jameis Winston takes photo of Browns center while wearing dress clothes
- Carrie Johnson shares insight into 'exciting' new additions to family home
- What happens to Will iIn “3-Body Problem”? The actor explains
- Polish-founded OTB Ventures secures $185 million in NATO Innovation Fund to support deep tech in Europe
- Manchester's young people vote for their UK Youth Parliament representatives
- Imran Khan expresses reservations over deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan
- Letitia James doubts that Trump is truly incapable of proposing a $454 million bond as a deadline to pay within inches.
- Today's India fights back against terrorism, but bears more than just scars: PM Modi | News from India
- The Turkish Central Bank raises its key rate to 50% in the face of inflation.
- US sues Apple in antitrust case, accusing it of iPhone monopoly