What does Hollywood really think? The Film Academy investigation makes you think

The annual survey of members of the Cinema Academy was sent to email inboxes on Monday.

As usual, this promises to be a non-event. Most questions are internal, a bit trivial, and generally concerned with the details of rewards. Are in-person membership checks important to you? When preparing to vote for the finale, how many films did you watch for consideration? Have you visited the Academy Museum?

When big issues surface, the wording seems to telegraph a preferred response. How important is it for the Academy to continue to be a leader in the industry with representation, inclusion and equity initiatives? How important is it for the Academy to facilitate education and member engagement around sustainability and climate action in the industry?

Kind words like “industry leader” and “facilitate education and engagement” should result in plenty of checkmarks in the first two boxes, “Very Important” or “Somewhat Important.”

And yet, the survey provokes a thought: Wouldn't it be great if someone commissioned a real, in-depth, wide-ranging survey of the opinions of the entire Hollywood community?

Maybe it was done, but I don't remember ever seeing such a thing. Certainly not on the scale we could use.

It wouldn't be a simple business. To begin, we should define the “Hollywood community”. I would suggest sampling everyone who makes their living dealing primarily with entertainment production and distribution companies based in and around Los Angeles and New York. It's a bit arbitrary, but it would include those who feed American studios and independents, regardless of where they live in the world. At the same time, it would exclude those – including a growing number of Academy members – whose cinematic lives are rooted in other cultures and countries.

In other words, let's look at the American film and television industries.

Represent high-level and low-level workers, suits and sweaters, talent and agents, assistants and senior managers. Include everyone, even interns and caterers.

This would obviously be costly, because pollsters, unlike those endlessly repetitive political pollsters, would have to innovate with well-designed samples, built from scratch. Most media, a little fragile these days, probably lack resources. Let's assume that a task force funded by the Motion Picture Association, AMPAS, and the Creative Coalition, with additional support from two or three private foundations to be named later, could achieve this.

What would we ask? Well, everything, and frankly, with a sort of triple-lock privacy mechanism, to ensure that the answers are as honest as possible. Political issues. Industry Questions. Cultural issues. Candid questions about movies, TV and streaming, on-set behavior, race relations, economic prospects, whatever.

So why bother, you'll probably be tempted to ask. Because, I would say, we'll probably find that the actual thinking in Hollywood is not as uniform as we think.

We and the world at large have come to view Hollywood, the entertainment industry, as a progressive, left-wing, forward-thinking, overwhelmingly Democratic, pro-worker community that shares common assumptions about gender, race, climate, elections and the value of education and engagement on all fronts.

But that picture has never been entirely accurate, and I suspect it's even less so in recent years, as a social media-fueled cancel culture has shown what can happen to those who violate a norm. Remember, almost everyone in Hollywood lives on a trapeze, swinging from gig to gig, deal to deal, always looking for the next connection. Insecurity is endemic. This has fostered a kind of superficial conformity – exhibited on the red carpet, on festival panels, online – that mostly provides the expected answers, regardless of what the individual involved actually thinks.

But in my long decades as a journalist and would-be producer, I have known dozens of industry players who stifled or repressed their beliefs to avoid conflict with what seemed to be the party line. It's hard enough to find work, why make things worse by aligning with the few outliers?

(And yet a rift in the industry following attacks in Israel and Gaza has suddenly made it clear that not everyone in the game thinks the same thing — not by a long shot.)

So I would like to know what Hollywood really believes. An honest investigation could yield surprises. Who knows, it might even shake things up and make storylines, casting choices, awards speeches, and media narratives more varied and interesting than they have been in some time.