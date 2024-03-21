Entertainment
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown Hype Video Will Give Fans Chills
Kansas City Chiefs fans probably don't need me trying to get them more excited about the team's signing of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. And honestly, I probably couldn't say much about it.
But the Kansas City Chiefs video team can definitely pump up the hype even more.
The Chiefs Twitter account has released the first official video of Hollywood Brown, and it's going to give you chills.
All of those Arizona Cardinals highlights came while he caught passes from Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley, David Blough, Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune. I don't think it's really a good idea to say that Patrick Mahomes is much better than this messy group.
And let's not forget that there has really only been one significant stretch that Brown played with QB1 Kyler Murray while both were 100% healthy in Arizona, a six-week stretch in 2022 which saw Hollywood average 7.2 receptions and 80.8 yards per game. He was on a 17-game pace for 122 catches, 1,374 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Those numbers are surely within reach in Kansas City, although he will now be competing with a more talented group for targets.
Brown's efficiency should skyrocket now that defenses will also have to focus on stopping other threats around him, and with Andy Reid scheming him and Mahomes delivering the ball to him?
I don't want to say we have another Tyreek Hill situation, but we could be looking at something much closer than most fans around the league are willing to give Brown credit for.
Am I getting ahead now? Maybe, but after watching this hot video, how could you not? Damn, let's take it a step further and get really crazy. You can even get Brown with +20,000 (200 to 1) odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.
