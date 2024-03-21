Garden Week will feature Madison and Greene properties





This year, Historic Garden Week will include sites in Madison and Greene counties. Historic Garden Week 2024, the Orange County tour hosted by the Dolley Madison Garden Club, will take place on Saturday, April 20. This year's tour features beautiful properties in Greene and Madison counties, neighboring Orange County. Blue Ridge School, Highbrighton, Monte Vista Farm, Rosebrook Farm, and Windy Pines each offer different historic uses, land-rich properties, and conservation planning. With architectural styles ranging from cottage to grand estate, the owners of these stunning properties have created a space for themselves, birds, pollinators and wildlife. Blue Ridge SchoolThis 750-acre campus, a college preparatory school for boys, sits at the transition between Virginia's rolling piedmont and the mountains. This unique setting, named by Architectural Digest as one of the finest independent schools in America, creates diverse landscapes and habitats to explore. People also read… High Brighton The house, with its original columned porches, has been beautifully restored to its late Federal style grandeur and offers breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Peacocks roam the surrounding gardens. A traditional fountain forms the centerpiece of the main garden parterre. An avenue of flowering fruit trees and azaleas frames the French garden. Although the house is not open for tours, there is much to discover on the expansive grounds. Monte Vista Farm The farm is located on more than 500 acres of rolling fields and woodlands in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The current owners have reimagined the property as a conservation land and organic farm, collaborating with landscape architects Wolf Josey on the design since 2014. Several acres have been converted to native wildflower meadows. Reforestation, removal of invasive species and restoration of waterways are underway. Rosebrook FarmThe current owners are dedicated to conservation and the formal garden, designed by C. Colston Burrell, has been adapted by the current owner to reflect his garden ethos. A pergola supports native vines and native plants fill the borders. The gardens feature rock walls and paths built with stones collected from the property. An enclosed vegetable and herb garden near the kitchen is designed like a French vegetable garden. Mown walking paths cross flowery meadows with views of the pond and the forest. Windy pines A long driveway leads from a wooded entrance through fields of wildflowers to reveal the home, dramatically situated on a hillside overlooking a tranquil pond. The house, open for this visit, echoes the surrounding land. An evocative natural landscape designed by landscape architect Anne Pray houses a semi-circular garden surrounded by native trees and wildflower beds, framing picturesque views of forest and fields to distant mountains. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20. Tickets are required to access all properties participating in the tour. Advance tickets are $30 per adult and $15 per child ages 6 to 12; children under 6 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.vagardenweek.org until 10 a.m. on the day of the visit. Tickets are also available at the Orange Arts Center; Grelen Market in Somerset; and Laurie Holladay Boutique in Gordonsville. Tickets will also be available at each location on the day of the tour for an additional $5 ($40 for adults, $20 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 6). Proceeds from ticket sales support the Garden Club of Virginia's projects to beautify and restore significant historic Virginia gardens and support an ongoing partnership with Virginia State Parks. The Garden Club of Virginias Historic Gardens Week will be held April 20-27 with 29 tours offered throughout the state. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

