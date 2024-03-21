Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor and more…

– Advertisement –

Neha Dhupia: Life without filter is quite refreshing, cathartic and honest

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia calls life without filters refreshing, cathartic, funny, endearing and honest, but she says it shouldn't come at anyone's expense.

Neha spoke to IANS about how she felt if there was no filter in real life. She said: I feel like life without a filter is actually quite refreshing. It's cathartic, funny, endearing, honest, but as long as all of those things don't come at the expense of hurting anyone, it's great.

If you do it for yourself, feel better and go to bed relaxed, that's the most important thing. But I don't think any of these emotions should offend anyone, added the actress, who hosts chat show No Filter Neha.

The actress added: So on your own level, having your own filters is actually therapeutic.

On the work front, Neha will soon be seen in the upcoming web series called 'Therapy Sherapy', which focuses on mental health.

The actress will share the screen with Gulshan Devaiah.

'Golf lover' Rakul Preet shares glimpse of 'evening well spent'

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday shared a glimpse of her “evening well spent”: playing golf.

The diva took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of videos playing golf. She was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and black sneakers. She completed the look with a gray peaked cap and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

She captioned the videos as, “#golflover Evening well spent.”

Another video showed Rakul sitting in her car and sweating. The subtitle was: “And now dead”.

Earlier today, she had shared a never-before-seen photo with her husband and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani from her wedding day.

The caption read: “And it’s already been a month… time has flown by and so has life!! I love you to the moon and back… here’s to dancing all our lives.”

The duo got married in Goa on February 21.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

Shraddha shares pictures of her new outfit, says 'mama ne kaan ke neeche bajaa diya'

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar', shared a stylish photo of herself in a shimmering dress, and the internet can't keep calm .

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos wearing her latest outfit. In the photos, she can be seen donning a crepe-colored dress with a halter neck.

She kept her hair open and opted for minimal jewelry.

She wrote in the caption, Kuch nahi vro Mummy ne kaan ke neeche (drum emoji and diya emoji) which presumably reads, Kuch nahi bro, mom ne kaan ke neeche baja diya (nothing bro, mom just slapped me )”.

The actress also had a lot of fun with her followers in the comments section as she joked with them.

A fan wrote, “Mom ko bolo kaan ke peeche kala tikka lagaye (ask mom to put a teeka behind her ears).”

Shraddha replied humorously, “array yaar tikka se paneer tikka yaad aa gaya (Now you reminded me of Paneer Tikka)”.

Another fan joked: “Do only blue checkmark owners get a response from you? to which Shraddha replied, “yahan replies walon ko blue tick mil jaata hai (Whoever I reply to gets a blue tick)”.

Raveena's take on the corporate race: He hasn't been nice to anyone, especially women

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon, who is working as a lawyer in the upcoming streaming film Patna Shuklla, said that the corporate race is not kind to anyone, but more towards women.

From managing household chores to running businesses, the world has become more progressive. But women still struggle to prove that they deserve more.

Raveena highlighted the same saying, For years, women had to walk extra miles to prove their place in the world, Tanvi too. Being the only female lawyer in the court, she has to work very hard compared to any other lawyer. Let's face it, the corporate race has not been kind to anyone, especially women, and Patna Shuklla puts that into perspective in a very conscious way.

The actress further mentioned, “It was relatively easy for me to get into that mental space and face the difficulties as Tanvi, all I had to do was exploit whatever challenges I faced. I was faced with work. I think these little elements make Patna Shuklla a very raw and authentic portrait of a woman's journey.

The film takes viewers on the journey of an intrepid lawyer, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student embroiled in an education scam and quickly realizes she is pitted against a candidate for the position of chief minister.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.

Kajol's birthday wish for cousin Rani: 'This year, be filled with moments that make you smile and laugh'

Mumbai– Actress Kajol on Thursday celebrated her birthday with her cousin and actress Rani Mukerji as she turned 46, wishing her a year filled with smiles and laughter.

Taking to social media, Kajol shared a picture from the Durga Puja celebrations, in which the sisters are adorably kissing each other.

Kajol wears a golden saree, with a red border, and a matching heavily embellished blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and completes her look with a big brown bindi and matching bangles.

Rani is wearing a golden saree with sky blue border.

They pose against the backdrop of the idol of Goddess Durga.

The post is captioned: “Happy birthday #RaniMukerji…may this year be filled with moments that make you smile and laugh.” »

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', directed by Ashima Chibber. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

Kajol next has 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti' and 'Maa' in the pipeline.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about how love grew between him and his wife Katrina

Mumbai– Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, has opened up about how the romance unfolded between him and his wife Katrina Kaif.

The two got married in December 2021, after a few years of dating.

Vicky recently appeared on the sixth season of streaming chat show No Filter Neha, and gave the audience an insight into her personal life and opened up about how things went with Katrina.

The actor said: Just two people who met and truly found a connection, and that's how it literally happened. Like we kept meeting, and we just felt like there was a connection, and until we took it to the next level, it felt like it was okay, it just happened effortlessly . It's just very natural to feel good, and that's how it happened.

No Filter Neha Season 6 is available to stream on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Madhuri Dixit will miss her children on Holi; says “they are at university”

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene shared that she will miss her children during Holi this year, but will celebrate the festival of colors with her friends and 'Dance Deewane' family.

Madhuri is married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles.

The couple have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

The actress, who is currently a judge of 'Dance Deewane', expressed her thoughts on celebrating Holi and said, “This time during Holi, I feel like I will miss my children. They are not not there; they're at college. But I'll party with friends; all the friends will get together. Whether or not we play with colors, I'm not sure, but everyone will get together.

“That is the whole meaning of this occasion: to be together with everyone, with parents, with children, with friends, to celebrate Holi. Celebrating Holi with “Dance Deewane” is wonderful because the entire team is our family too. So when we celebrate Holi with them and their families, it's a lot of fun. Sending my heartfelt Holi wishes to all our fans,” Madhuri added.

The show is co-judged by Suniel Shetty and hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh.

“Dance Deewane” airs from Saturday to Sunday on Colors. (IANS)