'Blood Simple' 'Knives Out' Actor M. Emmet Walsh Dies at 88





March 20 (UPI) — Actor Mr. Emmet Walsh died on Tuesday. Deadline And Variety confirmed the news. Walsh was 88 and died of cardiac arrest at a Vermont hospital.

With hundreds of credits since the '60s, Walsh has played significant roles in many memorable films of all genres, often making a single scene stand out.

In the Coen brothers' first film Single Blood, Walsh played a private detective blackmailing an adulterous couple. Walsh played Harrison Ford's boss in Blade runner.

In comedy The moron, Walsh played a killer who picks Steve Martin's character's name from the phone book to target him for murder. Walsh played a doctor who examines an undercover Chevrolet Chase in Fletch And a security guard questioned by Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Knives out.

In the drama Ordinary people, Walsh played the swimming coach of a teenager (Timothy Hutton) traumatized by the death of his brother in a sailing accident. In It's time to killWalsh played a psychologist discredited by the prosecution.

On television, Walsh recently starred in the show The Fair Gems, American Gigolo And Empire.

Actor Mr. Emmet Walsh arrives at the premiere of “Racing Stripes” in Los Angeles January 8, 2005. Walsh, who has accumulated hundreds of film credits during his career and starred in “Blood Simple,” ” Blade Runner” and “Knives Out,” died at the age of 88 on March 19. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | Photo License

