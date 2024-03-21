States have spent 25 billion dollars to seduce Hollywood. Is it worth it?

Michigan desperately wanted a Hollywood makeover. And for $500 million, the studios were more than happy to help.

When the state began issuing checks in 2008 as part of one of the nation's most generous film incentive programs, productions flocked there, making box office hits such as Clint's Gran Torino Eastwood, Sam Raimis Oz the Great and Powerful and Batman v Superman: Dawn by Zack Snyder. of Justice.

Then Michigan did the math.

Subscribe to The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

After a state economist determined that film incentives represented a loss of revenue and their economic benefits were negligible, Michigan, which cut police and school funding while facing a serious budget deficit , finally decided to end its incentives.

As the show unfolded, the Avengers moved to Cleveland and Iron Man 3 went to Wilmington, North Carolina. Even Detroit was filmed in Boston.

Now, nearly a decade after the state stopped paying Hollywood, lawmakers believe they can no longer afford not to.

We're not on a level playing field, said Dayna Polehanki, a state senator and one of the sponsors of legislation that would plunge Michigan back into fierce competition with dozens of states trying to woo studios . We weren't even in the game.

Supporters say a better-tailored program will work better than the previous one, creating jobs and boosting spending. But economists have long doubted the value of film and television subsidies, saying they have plunged state governments into a race to the bottom where the big winner, by far, is Hollywood.

A New York Times investigation found that states have distributed more than $25 billion to movie incentive programs.

It's possible to find an almost unlimited number of better uses for the same dollar, said Michael Thom, a tax scientist at the University of Southern California whose work has criticized incentives. Who the hell would say: Keep giving money to Hollywood; My children's school doesn't need new books?

Even as officials have rethought public support for private industry, 38 states now allocate taxpayer dollars to film and television production. Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia have all introduced programs in the past two years. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has developed legislation that would bring back its program.

Many of these states hope to become the next Georgia, which has become a vibrant film hub while spending at least $5 billion on its program. New York has distributed more than 7 billion dollars to attract Californian productions, which has devoted more than 3 billion dollars to try to retain them. And Louisiana, one of the first catalysts of this arms race, also invested 3 billion dollars.

But independent state budget observers have often found meager returns on investment. A recent report prepared for Georgia state auditors estimates that tax revenue collected on every dollar spent on incentives is 19 cents. A similar report from New York determined the yield to be between 15 cents and 31 cents.

The film production credit is at best a balancing proposition and more likely a net cost to the state, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has concluded.

Chiquita Banks, a lawyer who has managed tax incentives for Disney, Fox and Viacom, said the studios are adept at navigating the existing system. A large project, she said, might be filmed in Hungary and the state of Georgia before handling virtual effects in New Zealand and post-production in Canada, benefiting from an assortment of incentives.

Why would you leave money on the table that a government is willing to help you with, to film in their jurisdiction? » said the banks.

Industry advocates say the investments are worth it. Taxpayer money can successfully attract projects, and government funding stimulates other economic activities. Productions pay catering companies to feed their employees, hoteliers to house their crews and dry cleaners to do laundry, which creates a ripple effect.

Outside experts say the effects of such spending are overstated and that the initiatives are extremely costly for state governments. But their academic papers compete with the promises of lobbyists and the lure of Hollywood stars and exclusive parties.

Jim Runestad, a Michigan state senator who opposes the proposed tax credits, remembers dining and drinking at a prominent producer in 2015, just before the state removed its film incentives.

They had a carving station where you could cut whatever you wanted, plus all the best food and drinks you could imagine, Runestad said.

Sometimes the warm relationship between politicians and producers played out on screen. When the main characters of Batman v Superman, played by Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, first meet, savvy viewers may also spot a man with less obvious powers.

The man was former Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville, who helped pass the incentive package that gave Warner Bros. $35 million to film in Michigan.

Weigh the costs

After Michigan began subsidizing the film industry, some localities attempted to capitalize. Allen Park, a struggling Detroit suburb, sold $31 million in bonds to transform a site once occupied by an auto parts manufacturer into a movie studio that it hoped would employ thousands of people. When the project failed in 2010, the city was saddled with debt and ended up cutting salaries for its police officers and firefighters.

The city was exploited, said Sgt. Grant Peace, a firefighter who took a 10% pay cut, and it hurt our wallets.

Independent studies have shown that even when films are made, incentive programs have a mixed to insignificant impact on job creation and economic development. Researchers say each job created through the programs can cost taxpayers more than $100,000.

If we financed 30 percent of the cost of building toilets, Georgia would be the toilet capital of the world, said JC Bradbury, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University in Georgia who has studied the toilet program. State.

Of course, we have seen filming here, he continued. But the feedback, I think it's pretty clear, is zero to negative..

The film industry argues that assessing incentives based on a simple analysis of tax revenue versus tax revenue output fails to measure the extent of their reach. Economic development programs are not intended to increase government revenue and are rarely expected to be self-financing.

Reports commissioned by the industry, state film offices and other economic development agencies consistently find substantial benefits on the order of $6 or $7 in economic value for every dollar invested in a movie incentive program . Even the auditors' skeptical report on the Georgia program, which estimates that it represents a loss of revenue for the state, acknowledges that the program also induces substantial economic activity.

Although film projects typically bring workers together for a short time, the incentives have generated enough activity in some places, such as Atlanta and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to result in long-term infrastructure.

The best evidence of the incentive programs' effectiveness, advocates say, is that states like Michigan continue to push to adopt them. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have passed these programs for years.

“We are a vital American industry, economically and culturally, and we could not be prouder of the career opportunities our industry supports in all 50 states,” said Kathy Bauelos, senior vice president of the Motion Picture Association, in a communicated.

A mathematical thing

Competition between states intensified after Louisiana ramped up its incentive program in 2002, as concerns grew about runaway production to Canada. Michigan joined the fray in 2008, attracting filmmakers with a tax credit of at least 40 percent of production costs.

Under this program, studios often ended up with state money that they could use as and where they wanted. Supporters of the new proposal in Michigan insist it will close loopholes and, using an incentive known as transferable tax credits, keep more taxpayer dollars in the country.

Movie studios that parachute into a state to film often leave with little corporate income tax, meaning a state tax credit does them no good.

That's why several states, including Georgia, offer transferable tax credits. When studios sell these vouchers to state taxpayers, often at a slight discount, the studios cash in while the buyers receive a modest tax break. The end result is that a state fails to collect huge amounts of tax revenue that it is owed.

In a review of public records from other states offering transferable tax credits, the Times found that money intended to attract movie and TV studios often trickles down to companies with limited ties to the industry entertainment, such as Walmart, Dr Pepper and Verizon.

The production company behind The Trial of the Chicago 7, which streams on Netflix, spent $17.2 million on film production in New Jersey. The project received a $5.2 million tax credit which it sold to Apple Inc. for $4.8 million.

The opacity of the process can make it difficult to determine how much revenue the state will forgo. Tax experts say that makes these programs more politically palatable.

A mathematical trick to fool Michiganders, said Patrick Button, an associate professor of economics at Tulane University who has published studies on movie incentives.

In Illinois, according to public records, Dick Wolfs franchises in Chicago earned nearly $260 million in tax credits over the past six years, much of which was sold to Comcast. Department store Kohls purchased more than 70 credits of various productions for a total of $10.6 million.

Some of the tax credits granted by the state in an effort to increase film and television production were purchased by people whose wealth made it worth buying the credits: at the forefront was Peng Zhao, the CEO of Citadel Securities, which spent $13 million.

circa 2024 The New York Times Company