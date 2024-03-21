Entertainment
Some say Hollywood Boulevard renovation could mark a new era
Tourists flock to Hollywood Boulevard by the millions each year hoping to catch a glimpse of a star and experience glamor, but they find themselves on a grimy thoroughfare with few trees, crumbling curbs, and dim streetlights. do not work.
The famous boulevard that hosts the Oscars, the TCL Chinese Theater and the Walk of Fame is getting a makeover. Plans are underway to redevelop a 3.6-mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, eliminating two lanes of traffic along most of the route, adding bike lanes and widening sidewalks, where people can walk linger and restaurant goers can dine.
And this decision could be a step towards a pedestrian-only boulevard, an idea that has long been discussed.
This project aims to make our community safer and transform the way residents, workers and visitors use Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez said before announcing the project at the corner of Hollywood and Vine Street Wednesday morning.
Plans have been in the works for years to improve the boulevard, but this will take two different efforts and change them, adding bike lanes along the entire length of the roadway and eliminating about 216 parking spaces. It will also add just over a mile of bus lanes. The goal is to create a corridor in which people do not want to drive their cars, but prefer to walk or cycle.
We know that if people come here, they will eat here, shop here and spend their money here, he said. By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination.
But Hollywood, as a whole, has bigger problems. The Walk of Fame has been pushed to as the worst tourist attraction by luggage storage company Stasher. And, even more serious, the region is plagued by homelessness. The streets where the glittering red carpet for the Oscars takes place can become sparsely busy the rest of the year, with people dressed in bad superhero costumes trying to attract a few dollars from tourists.
These complicated issues aren't something a planner can design from the landscape, but Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership, a business improvement district that represents 476 area retailers, said that she hopes these plans will mark the start of a new era. .
We see this initiative as a turning point, Rawson said. From her office along the boulevard, she watched one of Los Angeles' most famous landmarks fall further into disrepair.
The projects linked by the plan are known as the Walk of Fame Master Plan. First unveiled by Soto-Martinez's predecessor, it is 1.3 miles long and stretches from La Brea Avenue east to Gower Street. The plan was largely carried out by the Bureau of Engineering.
The second project, a Vision Zero improvement area, was managed by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. The 2.3 miles between Gower and Lyman Place were chosen because they are considered a high-injury risk network, roads where a disproportionate number of road deaths and injuries occur. Between 2010 and 2019, 53 serious and fatal collisions occurred on this stretch.
What we are most looking forward to is being able to reclaim some of the space used by vehicles, so that it can be used by pedestrians and cyclists, she said. There is talk of adding posts providing traffic security so the city can close streets for special events.
We know that Hollywood Boulevard is one of the disappointing tourist attractions, because of its condition, she said. Investment has flowed into downtown, she said, but it's been decades since Hollywood has seen significant infrastructure funds. The partnership regularly sends out cleaners who clean the bronze-encrusted stars on the Walk of Fame, repair the lighting and sweep the streets.
The entire project is estimated to cost about $8 million, and the area west of Gower will still require an environmental review for things like landscaping and some sidewalk restaurants. This is expected to be completed by 2026.
Much of the road redevelopment, and even sidewalk widening, could be done by next year.
The approach has attracted criticism. Initially, there were concerns about the loss of parking spaces, but Rawson said the problem has largely been resolved. Hollywood has plenty of existing parking spaces, including more than 3,000 in the Ovation Hollywood shopping center, formerly Hollywood & Highland.
Yet some don't like the changes because the model will also slow traffic, a tactic used by planners to reduce high speeds often associated with fatal crashes. The project is expected to reduce car speeds along the strip by about one to five minutes per mile.
We are extremely concerned that, as we have seen with other similar projects in Los Angeles, this will negatively impact response times, said Chris LeGras, co-director of KeepLAMoving. The advocacy group is a vocal opponent of so-called road diets, an approach to street planning that has gained popularity in recent years. LeGras said failure to obtain approval from local fire agencies before construction would violate local and state fire codes.
Nick Barnes-Batista, a spokesman for Soto-Martinez, said the office consulted with first responders on the plan.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-03-21/hollywood-boulevard-renovation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
