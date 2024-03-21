Magician and mentalist duo on stage during a fundraiser in Victorville





Professional magician Jonathan Molo will perform at a nonprofit fundraiser this weekend in Victorville. Molo, dressed in a purple suit, will be joined by mentalist James Knight as they raise money for the non-profit organization Rock N Our Disabilities. I hope people can come see us play, Molo said. It will be a great show for a good cause. Controversy in the magic community Molo took the time to share his thoughts after learning that fellow magician Murray Sawchuck had been suspended from performing at The Magic Castle club in Hollywood. An online video revealing how Murray the Magician performs magic tricks led to his suspension, according to TMZ. The video was shared online by his wife, Dani, TMZ reported. Sawchuck told TMZ that the real issue behind his suspension was his fame. As the video approached the 50 million views mark on Facebook, the Academy of Magical Arts, which manages The Magic Castle, issued the suspension. Sawchuck explained that the controversial video wouldn't be a problem if he were a birthday magician in Barstow, but with his video racking up views, the Academy of Magical Arts has a problem. Molo, who performs in Barstow and works at the National Training Center at nearby Fort Irwin, offered a brief but humorous response to Sawchuck's comments. I know a magician who performs in Barstow and wears a purple suit, Molo jokingly told the Daily Press. He throws parties and helps non-profit organizations. I also heard he was a nice guy. The magic man Molo Molo had no further comment on Murray's incident, but said that as a member of Magic Castle, he had made headlines at the private club several times and was expected to return this summer. I do a lot of corporate gigs around the United States and California, said Molo, who lives in Apple Valley. I've worked at places like the California Magic Club and Mystique venues like the Prestige Magic Lounge and Showroom in San Diego. A member of the prestigious Academy of Magical Arts, Molos' client list includes Fiduciary Trust, Hilton, Lululemon, Docler Media, VCA, King Oscar, El Dorado Broadcasters, Warner Bros and the USO. I do weddings, parties and yes, even birthday parties in Barstow, Molo said. I perform for many non-profit organizations in Barstow and the High Desert. Molo said his involvement in social media involves performing magic tricks on YouTube. One of his videos has over 10,000 views. Molo and Knight show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the High Desert Cultural Arts Center, 15615 Eighth St. in Victorville. Ticket information is available online atfacebook.com/CulturalArtsCenteroftheHighDesert. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

