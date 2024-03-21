



The image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95) Mumbai (Maharashtra): Hailing from a family that boasts some of the most loved and admired faces in the tinsel city, Sara Ali Khan inherited her acting genes from her father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and, of course, his grandfather Sharmila Tagore. In a career that is still six years young, little Sara has carried on her parents' legacy while finding a solid footing in the film industry, not only thanks to her acting skills, but also her nature anchored. With Sara already an established name in the industry, all eyes are now on her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also looking to make his foray into Bollywood. In a recent interview with ANI, Sara spoke about how talented Ibrahim is and wished him good luck and success in the industry. When asked if she would like to set an example for her brother with her work, Sara replied: “No (I don't want to set an example for him). My brother is quite intelligent… “is his life, his luck. and his talent. We were both raised the same way, so I know he won't stray from the path he's chosen. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mother (Amrita Singh) taught us.” Ibrahim is currently shooting for a few projects. However, no official announcement on its plans has been made yet. Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's 'aapa' said, “I hope he maintains a balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. C 'is a child anchored in the roots.” Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her latest album 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', based on pre-independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which played an instrumental role during the Quit India movement in 1942. Talking about the film, she said, “I didn't know the contributions she (Usha Mehta) had made and that's what excited me and inspired me to make this film. This story deserves to be told. At such a young age., she started an underground radio station which galvanized the Indian national struggle by bringing together so many people from the country. Today's youth need to hear this story of self-confidence , of conviction and eternal perseverance. Ae Watan Simple Watan is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neill and Anand Tiwari in key roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

