Bollywood Newswrap, March 21: 1 month wedding anniversary of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani; Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attend Alanna's baby shower

The Bollywood industry was full of exciting and entertaining news on March 21, 2024. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first wedding anniversary while Ananya Panday, rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the actress' event. cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower event and many other news. Quickly browse the main news of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 21, 2024

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate their wedding month

Time flies by as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first wedding anniversary today, March 21.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding festivities with husband Jackky Bhagnani. The actress captioned the post: “And it's been a month already, time has flown by and so has life!! I love you to the moon and coming back here is dancing for the rest of our lives #onemonthanniversary @ jackkybhagnani.'

Jackky Bhagnani also took to Instagram and shared a wedding video and captioned it, “From the moment you walked down the aisle, to the moment we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs., until the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking up every day and seeing you early before my day begins, a “My month with you has passed like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one month anniversary.”

2. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Alanna Panday's baby shower

Ananya Panday's cousin and YouTuber Alanna Panday, along with her husband Ivor McCray, hosted a baby shower. The event was graced by Ananya, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, Bhavana Pandey, Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan and many other celebrities.

3.Vicky Kaushal can't wait to be on the sets of Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

During No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia asked Vicky Kaushal what it was like to hear Sanjay Leela Bhansali's narration for Love & War. The twinkling-eyed Sardar Udham star joked that it was an opportunity every actor hoped for and prayed for. He further admitted to loving his films and loving him as a director.

Praising him further, Vicky added: “He is, I think, a master of his craft and to have this opportunity means everything to me. I am really really excited for this journey to begin as it will not only be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 simply amazing actors, Alia and RK. I worked with them individually. I'm so excited to be on the same set with them.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute details about her son Jeh and Taimur

During an interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Jeh and Taimur resemble their father Saif Ali Khan.

Jeh looks like me but he has Saif's nastiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a little more reserved. Like he didn't like being clicked, more like his dad. Jehs looks more like me. I mean in terms of looks and a bit more vibe, but his nastiness comes from Saif, the actress added.

5.Vedang Raina talks about her debut with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies

During a recent on-stage interaction at CNN News' Rising Bharat Summit in '18, Vedang Raina spoke about her early days with popular child stars like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevis' daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies. The actor expressed his belief by stating that he felt like it was just a group of friends working hard to make a film.

Because we were on this journey together, we were all making our first film, so we didn't have that feeling and there wasn't such a dynamic). It was like we were just 7 friends working together to make a movie. I never had that feeling (it was like we were seven friends working hard to make a movie. I didn't have that feeling). I work with people who carry such an immense legacy. I felt at home, he said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

READ ALSO : Pulkit Samrat's heart is 'eternal' for Kriti Kharbanda; Actress drops unseen photo from Mehendi ceremony