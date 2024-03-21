Entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, March 21: 1 month wedding anniversary of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani; Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attend Alanna's baby shower
The Bollywood industry was full of exciting and entertaining news on March 21, 2024. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first wedding anniversary while Ananya Panday, rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the actress' event. cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower event and many other news. Quickly browse the main news of the day.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 21, 2024
1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate their wedding month
Time flies by as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first wedding anniversary today, March 21.
Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding festivities with husband Jackky Bhagnani. The actress captioned the post: “And it's been a month already, time has flown by and so has life!! I love you to the moon and coming back here is dancing for the rest of our lives #onemonthanniversary @ jackkybhagnani.'
Jackky Bhagnani also took to Instagram and shared a wedding video and captioned it, “From the moment you walked down the aisle, to the moment we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs., until the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking up every day and seeing you early before my day begins, a “My month with you has passed like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one month anniversary.”
2. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Alanna Panday's baby shower
Ananya Panday's cousin and YouTuber Alanna Panday, along with her husband Ivor McCray, hosted a baby shower. The event was graced by Ananya, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, Bhavana Pandey, Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan and many other celebrities.
3.Vicky Kaushal can't wait to be on the sets of Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
During No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia asked Vicky Kaushal what it was like to hear Sanjay Leela Bhansali's narration for Love & War. The twinkling-eyed Sardar Udham star joked that it was an opportunity every actor hoped for and prayed for. He further admitted to loving his films and loving him as a director.
Praising him further, Vicky added: “He is, I think, a master of his craft and to have this opportunity means everything to me. I am really really excited for this journey to begin as it will not only be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 simply amazing actors, Alia and RK. I worked with them individually. I'm so excited to be on the same set with them.
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute details about her son Jeh and Taimur
During an interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Jeh and Taimur resemble their father Saif Ali Khan.
Jeh looks like me but he has Saif's nastiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a little more reserved. Like he didn't like being clicked, more like his dad. Jehs looks more like me. I mean in terms of looks and a bit more vibe, but his nastiness comes from Saif, the actress added.
5.Vedang Raina talks about her debut with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies
During a recent on-stage interaction at CNN News' Rising Bharat Summit in '18, Vedang Raina spoke about her early days with popular child stars like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevis' daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies. The actor expressed his belief by stating that he felt like it was just a group of friends working hard to make a film.
Because we were on this journey together, we were all making our first film, so we didn't have that feeling and there wasn't such a dynamic). It was like we were just 7 friends working together to make a movie. I never had that feeling (it was like we were seven friends working hard to make a movie. I didn't have that feeling). I work with people who carry such an immense legacy. I felt at home, he said.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!
READ ALSO : Pulkit Samrat's heart is 'eternal' for Kriti Kharbanda; Actress drops unseen photo from Mehendi ceremony
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-mar-21-rakul-preet-singh-jackky-bhagnanis-1-month-wedding-anniversary-ananya-panday-aditya-roy-kapur-attend-alannas-baby-shower-1288454
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nora Fatehi says she developed thicker skin to survive in Bollywood: I can't allow the industry to break me | Bollywood News
- Reddit surges 48% on first day of trading
- Lyft hires former Meta, Google, and Apple executive as new CMO
- Trump lags behind Biden in campaign cash reserves as legal bills mount
- Ryan Phillippe offended by criticism of Hollywood nepo babies | Entertainment
- Michigan aims for three-peat in B1G championship game
- Yards Store opens new space in Sheffield
- Authentication | Ad Manager REST API | Google for developers
- Microplastics in arterial plaque linked to increased risk of heart attack, stroke and death
- Kantishna M1.7 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- China prepares to invade Taiwan by 2027, says US Admiral John Aquilino
- PM Modi arrives in Paro to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor