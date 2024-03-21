Enjoying the Hollywood Walk of Fame might soon get easier





One of Hollywood's biggest stars is getting a makeover. The Walk of Fame is the subject of Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez's article: “Access to Hollywood» plans to revitalize “perhaps the most famous street in Los Angeles.” Planned transportation improvements include bike lanes and better public transportation, as well as adjustments to help drivers. “The 'Access to Hollywood' plan would introduce bike lanes along Hollywood Blvd, extending from La Brea Ave on the West Hollywood border to Fountain Ave in Silver Lake,” Soto's office said -Martinez in a press release. “Bus lanes would also be implemented between Orange Dr and Gower St, improving the efficiency and reliability of public transportation and giving Angelenos more options for getting around. A central turning lane will be introduced along most of the stretch to help alleviate delays caused by turning movements and facilitate faster emergency response times. The bright lights of Hollywood Boulevard at night. (Getty Images)

Hollywood is seen in an undated image. (Getty Images) Soto-Martinez said the $8 million project, funded primarily by Metro, will improve safety and put people first. “We know that if people come here, they will eat here, shop here and spend their money here,” he said. “By building Hollywood around people rather than cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination. Soto-Martinez isn't the only one who wants to improve the Walk of Fame experience, which has been described by some as the worst tourist attraction in the world. His predecessor, former Council member Mitch O'Farrell, had his own HEART Plan of Hollywood to develop the area. Also in favor of the Walk of Fame improvements is Hollywood's other representative on the Los Angeles City Council, City Council Member Nithya Raman, who noted that the “iconic” Hollywood Boulevard connects the two municipal districts. With the rollout of the “Access to Hollywood” project, which combined bus and bike lanes in downtown Hollywood, and the Hollywood Boulevard safety and mobility project, we are making the type of transformative investments demanded by Angelenos, helping us improve transit travel times. and create a safer environment for everyone, whether they walk, cycle or drive,” she said. And transportation improvements planned for early next year are just the beginning of the planned improvements. Also on the agenda are “the fight against the homeless with more beds in shelters, the improvement of the CIRCLE unarmed intervention program, the construction of the first public toilets in Hollywood and the establishment of new businesses in the area,” the city councilman’s office said.



