Character actor Mr. Emmet Walsh, native of Ogdensburg, dies at 88

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) – Mr. Emmet Walsh, Ogdensburg native and Clarkson University alumnus, the prolific actor who brought his inimitable face and presence to hundreds of films and television shows , died at the age of 88.

Walsh died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in St. Albans, Vt., said his longtime manager, Sandy Joseph.

The muscular, stocky-faced Walsh often played good ol' boys with bad intentions, as he did in one of his rare leading roles as a crooked Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' debut film, the 1984 neo-noir Blood Simple.

Joel and Ethan Coen said they wrote the role of Walsh, who would win the inaugural Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor for the role.

Critics and moviegoers relished the moments he appeared on screen.

Roger Ebert once observed that no film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be completely bad.

Walsh played a crazed sniper in the 1979 Steve Martin comedy, The Jerk, and a prostate-examining doctor in the 1985 Chevrolet Chase, Fletch.

In 1982's Blade Runner, a film he called exhausting and difficult to make with perfectionist director Ridley Scott, Walsh played a hard-nosed police captain who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement to hunt down cyborgs.

Born in Ogdensburg on March 22, 1935, Michael Emmet Walsh grew up on Lake Champlain in Swanton, Vermont, just a few miles from the Canada-US border, where his grandfather, father and brother worked as agents customs.

He then studied business and marketing at Clarkson University in Potsdam. He graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

He returned to Clarkson for visits in 1998 and 2008 and spoke with 7 News about his upbringing.

My degree has helped me incredibly. I always knew how to manage money, manage the whole concept. Even today, I can pick up the Wall Street Journal or the London Times and read it and understand what's going on there,” Walsh said in 2008.

Walsh later studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. He performed exclusively on stage, with no intention of doing otherwise, for a decade, working in summer and repertory companies.

Walsh slowly began making film appearances in 1969 with a small role in Alice's Restaurant, and did not begin taking leading roles until almost a decade later when he was in his forties, making his breakthrough with Straight Time in 1978, in which he played Dustin Hoffman. smug and rude parole officer.

Walsh was filming Silkwood with Meryl Streep in Dallas in the fall of 1982 when he received the offer for Blood Simple from the Coen brothers, then aspiring filmmakers who had seen and loved him in Straight Time.

Walsh said the filmmakers didn't even have enough money to take it to New York for the opening, but he would be amazed that first-time filmmakers produced something this good.

I saw it three or four days later when it came out in Los Angeles, and I was like, Wow! he said. Suddenly my price increased five times. I was the guy everyone wanted.

In the film, he plays Loren Visser, a detective assigned to follow a man's wife, then paid to kill her and her lover.

Visser also acts as narrator, and the opening monologue, delivered in a Texas drawl, includes some of Walsh's most memorable lines.

Today in Russia they have everything mapped out so that everyone shoots for everyone. That's the theory, anyway, says Visser. But what I know is Texas. And down here, you are alone.

In 2007, Walsh visited the WWNY-TV studio. He was in the area to visit a family friend, the late Frank Derrigo, a retired Watertown police lieutenant.

In an interview with 7 News, Walsh discussed his success.

The Screen Actors Guild has 110,000 members. I take care of 15 people. How I stepped over all these bodies – I'm 72 now – and recently lost my job to Mickey Rooney, he said in 2007.

Walsh was still working into the late '80s, making recent appearances on the television series The Righteous Gemstones and American Gigolo.

And his more than 100 film credits included director Rian Johnson's 2019 family murder mystery Knives Out and director Mario Van Peebles' Western Outlaw Posse, released this year.

