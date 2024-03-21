



Andy Harries, the influential producer behind The crownsaid the UK risks becoming a Hollywood “service industry” unless local storytelling is protected. The founder of Left Bank Pictures issued a rallying cry for British creativity in an emotional speech Thursday at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, where he received a lifetime achievement award. Speaking to a room full of British TV Illuminati, Harries asked: “Are we in danger of our business becoming a blue-chip, high-end service industry for the United States, to the detriment of our own shows? Shows that reflect our own lives in the UK. More than 78% of the £4.2 billion ($5.3 billion) spent on British film and TV production in 2023 came from foreign investment, according to figures from the British Film Institute. Britain's dependence on US projects was highlighted during the 2023 strikes, when high-end production was virtually halted. Harries said he was concerned that British broadcasters, including the BBC and ITV, “appear increasingly vulnerable” amid the rise of Netflix and Amazon. He welcomed Netflix's commitment to the UK, but said it should not come at the expense of domestic players. Harries argued it was time the government stopped “trimming” the BBC. “How many British institutions do you want to throw a wrecking ball at?” ” He asked. “Streamers need competition. Our industry needs a healthy BBC. The BBC keeps us British, its role in our society is unique and unifying. Accepting the Harvey Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting, Harries added that the recent 40% tax break for British independent films should be extended to “specifically British” limited series. He is the second veteran producer this week to call for an extension of tax breaks after Jane Tranter, co-founder of Doctor Who Bad Wolf, said protecting “low-cost emissions” would help. Both Left Bank and Bad Wolf are owned by Sony Pictures Television. Harries announced ITV series Mr. Bates versus the Post Officewhich became a huge local hit in January after Toby Jones' vehicle brought a painful miscarriage of justice to life. Harries said it was unclear whether the series, picked up by PBS Masterpiece in the United States, would ever be made and the actors took a pay cut to start production. “There should be no need to expect actors to take a pay cut to direct important stories,” exclaimed Harries. He added: “This country needs a television industry that remains distinctive, independent and competitive with global American media companies. Let’s work together to find an inventive way to ensure that all our public broadcasters continue to participate in the national debate with their fiction.”

