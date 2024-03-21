Martha Reeves' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will take place on March 27





Martha Reeves will be celebrated by friends and Motown colleagues, including Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and Mickey Stevenson, at her long-awaited dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 27. Reeves' star date and ceremony details were announced Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the famous showbiz attraction. The Detroit Singers' Gold Star will be installed on the sidewalk at 7080 Hollywood Blvd. in an event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Los Angeles time and hosted by Variety magazine's Angelique Jackson. Gordy, Robinson and Stevenson are expected to speak. A reception will follow in the afternoon at the nearby Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. It's fitting that his star is on the strip where many iconic Motown acts such as the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations and the Miracles have also been honored,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Anna Martinez said in a statement. Read also :Detroit Singer Jasmine Terrell Crowned Motown “Amplify” Champion at Music Hall Finale A hometown reception is planned for April in Detroit, Reeves' manager Chris Roe said, with a date and location to be announced soon. Reeves, the voice of iconic Motown hits such as “Dancing in the Street,” “Heat Wave” and “Nowhere to Run,” described Walk of Fame recognition as one of his greatest professional accomplishments. His Hollywood star was achieved through a $50,000 crowdfunding campaign that attracted international attention and donations in 2023. My greatest achievement in life is my son Eric J. Graham, my gift from God, Reeves said in a statement. When he was little, we were walking on Hollywood Boulevard in 1975. He looked at me and said: One day you'll have your star too, Mom! The circle is complete. Los Angeles-based Chris Roe Management is the title sponsor. Co-sponsors of the Reeves Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and reception include several metro Detroit organizations, including Bassett & Bassett Entertainment, Golden World Global Group, Kojaian Companies, Michigan Arts Access and Roostertail. Reeves' star will be 2,776th installed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, founded in 1960. Contact Detroit Free Press music editor Brian McCollum: 313-223-4450 or [email protected].

